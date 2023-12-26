Confessions of . . .

Renee Savai'inaea in action against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Why do you do what you do?

Sport in general has always been a big part of my life and to play netball as a job is like a dream come true. Aside from the long hours of training and meetings, it's the friendships I've made over the years whilst playing netball that have made it all worthwhile.

What is your earliest memory of playing?

My earliest memory of playing is in primary school, my first ever netball game. My mum was my coach. It was pouring down with rain but I didn't mind as all I could think about was how much fun I was having.

Who influenced you growing up?

The people who influenced me were, and still are, my parents. They have shaped me into the person I am today. The car rides and late night trainings/games, all the hard work they have put into me is something I'll always be grateful for.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

When I was year 9 showing up to my first senior A netball training wearing my school PE uniform as that's what I thought they wore. First and last time I did that.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I don't think I have one.

What would be your dream job?

Aside from netball, probably working for a special unit co-operation tasked with certain jobs to help people.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Probably one of the Kardashians — would be cool to see what they are like in real life and they’re all very successful businesswomen, so picking their brain around that would be cool.

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

A handbag.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

Probably making time to pick up new hobbies. I think for me sorting out time management to make this happen.

What keeps you awake at night?

Past memories and my dog because she snores.

What song do you train to?

I like any R’n’B and rap song with a fast beat. Not sure why, just the type of music that either makes me forget how tired I am or makes me work harder.