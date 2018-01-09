Confessions of a budding politician

West Harbour Community Board member Ryan Jones in George St, Port Chalmers. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Why do you do what you do?

I worked on a number of community campaigns, such as advocating against the 2015 proposal to roll back our community boards and closer to home, the campaign against job cuts and price hikes at the local supermarket. These campaigns gave me an appetite for public service and left me wanting to do more advocacy-based work. But primarily, I want to be involved in decision-making to ensure we leave behind a healthy planet and society for my son's generation.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Queen Elizabeth, while I am not a royalist, I am fascinated by her life; T.E. Lawrence, to discuss his experiences in the Middle East; and the Kennedy brothers, who dedicated their lives to public service. Michael Imperioli, a little known but very talented actor who has been starring in films and television series since he got shot in the foot by Joe Pesci in Goodfellas.

What is your earliest memory?

Back in the day, probably around the turn of the century, I remember playing in a tree with some friends at Rudolf Steiner kindergarten which we imagined to be a roller-coaster, in the absence of a local theme park. Around the same time, I also recall self-appointing myself as gatekeeper of Forrester Park by opening and shutting the gates for cars that came and went.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I always wanted to be a cop. Growing up I remember my older brother watching American cop films, typically based in big city LA. The cops mostly did a lot of fast-paced foot pursuits which always looked fun. I was fond of sprints in school with the hope of replicating those fast-paced scenes.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

Skipping the morning session of a local government conference to grab some breakfast at a nearby cafe and to go over my speaking notes. I received a call midway through the breakfast saying that I needed to be at the conference as soon as possible to receive a scholarship in my name, which resulted in me running through Methven in new leather shoes while finishing my breakfast. Needless to say, I got some weird looks from a few locals.

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

The leather shoes as mentioned above, a worthy investment but perhaps I would have been better off with a pair of running shoes, There's still a long way to go from blowing cash on leather shoes to setting up a property portfolio.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Cheese rolls are the go-to guilty pleasure which always deliver. A few too many can result in a bit of guilt and regret.

What would be your dream job?

Any job with a public service aim is the goal. However, the dream job would be a position which allows me to travel the world while representing Aotearoa/New Zealand as a diplomat or ambassador, I can't think of anything better than having the opportunity to travel and represent our country at the same time.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

To spend more time with my family. It is something we always say we should do, so I have made sure that next year I will have more time in my diary carved out for time with the whanau.

What keeps you awake at night?

My love of coffee does not discriminate against time of the day: morning, afternoon or evening. I usually find the time to read reports for the community board or notes for class during the night, so those can either keep me wide awake or put me straight to sleep.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Any of Sarah Neufeld's songs. She is an incredibly talented violinist in the indie rock category who I discovered via the soundtrack of the Italian TV show Suburra.



