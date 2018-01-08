Confessions of . . . a kereru rehabilitator

Project Kereru facilitator Nic Hurring with a recently injured kereru at her home in Green Island. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Why do you do what you do?

When I first started veterinary nursing, the vet I worked for was the honorary vet for the Department of Conservation. We used to have wildlife of all shapes and sizes coming through the doors. It opened my eyes as to what was right there on our doorstep and made me realise just how incredibly lucky we are to live here, surrounded by wildlife. I guess in a way, caring for the kereru was something that ‘just happened’ because there were so many of them coming in that were injured. It was the beginning of what so far has been a 25-year journey. I wouldn’t have it any other way now.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Dr Jane Goodall, definitely.

What is your earliest memory?

My parents trying to coax me into eating meat (mum used to hide it). They never succeeded. Has been a standing joke in our family for a long time as I grew up vegetarian and became a vet nurse and my brother is a butcher and currently in the New Zealand Butchery team "The Sharp Blacks".

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Anything that meant I could work with animals. In particular a vet nurse. I worked as a vet nurse for 15 years before our two children were born.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

Last year . . . chasing a rather large and very cantankerous and unappreciative black shag one night under the Green Island underpass while dodging traffic in order to rescue said bird from a possible grisly end would most definitely be up there!

Property aside, what’s the most extravagant thing you’ve bought?

My Canon DSLR camera and Tamron 150-600mm lens for wildlife photography.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Melissa McCarthy from Mike and Molly.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Whittakers Chocolate. Oh and sometimes carrot cake with cream cheese, white chocolate and lemon icing.

What would be your dream job?

Working with wildlife. I guess you could say I am living the dream! What single thing would improve the quality of your life? To be honest, I can’t actually think of anything!

What keeps you awake at night?

Snoring. If it’s not my husband, it’s our dog!

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Celebration by Kool and the Gang and maybe Closing Time by Semisonic . . . There’s something about the lyrics "every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end".