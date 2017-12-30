In Confidence

Image: Getty Images

Part two

I realise, after that description of Tod, that you might have already pieced two and two together, if you’re a news junkie. For a while the stories of the highly personable young American in emerald shoes, who had charmed people up and down the country, receiving donations for his private charity, got a lot of coverage.

He said he’d set up a small organisation that supported people to trace their sperm-donor fathers, and occasionally funded counselling, if the true circumstances of their parentage caused distress. Not everyone is honest about how a child is conceived.

There is still much unspoken, or denied, around the subject.

It seems that shame can take as many forms as fingerprints; maybe all adults grow their own distinct markings.

Sadness haunts the topic too, sometimes, of course; fear that admitting the child’s birth circumstances will drive a wedge between them and the parents who actively gave all they could.

Yet there are also many people who do know the circumstances of their own birth, have even been raised in loving families, who still experience a haunting sense of absence they can’t articulate. They are the ones who grow up asking, at some point, if they were adopted; even after they’ve stared, for long, expanding silences, at the faces in photos of their baby years.

They are the ones who ask, early on, as their parents hurry about some task, pegging, unpegging, typing, cooking, making lists, whether they ever had a twin?

Might there have been another child? Both questions ask something else.

There is a presence, barely behind the shoulder, an eerie here, yet not; the sense of someone listening intently, just out of view.

As if the soul, too, could have peripheral vision, and a beloved had slipped, only a moment ago, into its blind spot.

Perhaps it’s like the way there is the preteen, in more of us than we care to admit, who still thinks — if a person just wishes hard enough, stands still enough, promises to be good enough — a fabular beast will slowly approach, with its nodding gait, to the bedroom window.

Or who thinks, if a person with a brave and honest heart adventures into the city’s green belt near midnight, when the moon is in the right phase and the adults are sleeping, then they will be the one to win the trust of the alien orphan asleep under the ragged fingers of native fuchsia.

Or who thinks, one day, I’ll be reunited with what I’ve lost.

I wonder now if the confusion and apprehension I could see in Tod’s face as he told me why he was really in New Zealand is that his own fragmented story and suppressed grief worked in him like an illness.

The symptoms controlled him; he already feared how bad they would get: what the compulsions would drive him to. I don’t know how to phrase the rest with any sort of poetry or persuasion.

Any experience I have as a writer is overwhelmed by the tics and shadows swooping Tod’s face as he told me.

My renewed disbelief makes me want to wheel my study chair back from the keyboard and laugh; give up, go and talk to the pet rabbit, who is a wonderful listener and whose life actually makes a certain sense to me.

Tod told me that my father was his father.

Once he’d started his quest, he’d only taken a few weeks to trace him, but of course had learnt that he died years ago.

Every scientist — of any stripe — who worked for Snell’s in the late 1970s and early 1980s had taken part in a bifurcated voluntary experiment, involving both sperm donation and research into cloning.

Tod said he knew very little about the cloning aspect, partly because it was unsuccessful, and all the associated tissue samples and follicle donations were destroyed when some mid-’80s ethics committee baulked.

"But before the whole thing was rumbled — rumbled and hushed up — quite a few women accepted sperm donations from the project. It’s not clear what the research team wanted to test the women and the children for; but it’s clear they were going to be studied indefinitely.’’

The look of urgency on his face, the naked need to be believed, and the disjunction between that craving and the delusion of what he was actually saying, curdled something in me.

The tightening clamp of nausea and disbelief was very like the panic I felt in my 20s, when a publishing boss asked me to remove my clothes, so he could see if I had a good enough figure for modelling.

This complete stranger, for whom I’d felt a rapid, irrational warmth and kinship, was quietly, manipulatively insane.

Yet I also intuited that there was something involuntary about it.

He’d picked up my sense of connection with him; he’d inflated it, distorted it; turned it on me.

I can’t go into all the details of the rest of our conversation, during which I had to force myself not to stare at the cleft in his chin, which — if I could just show you a photo — was exactly like my father’s; a small dip that, as a child, I sometimes rested the tip of my pinkie in, just to see if it still fit.

But I can tell you that a week or two later, a security camera image of Tod was released across all media.

He’d done a runner from a Queenstown hotel, and was also wanted because two separate women, one in Glenorchy, one in Westport, had offered him somewhere to stay, then had savings stolen.

They’d both given small donations to his charity; after he left, they realised he’d gained access to their credit cards.

He’d stolen thousands of dollars. The money had gone into a US account, called BabyIt’sYou.

He’d actually told one of the women that he and his wife back home were saving for IVF: a contradictory new spin on the sperm-daddy angle.

One thing that makes me unreasonably angry, more than a decade later, is that even now, I still occasionally catch myself trying out the thought "my brother".

And it’s unnerving when I realise I’m scanning the news for his real name, even though I tell myself I’m not that sure I want to find it.