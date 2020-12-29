You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Croque Madame
This recipe is from Hello Friends + Allies.
Croque Madame has always been a favourite of mine.
It is like a French lasagne sandwich topped with a fried egg!
What more could you want?
This French bistro classic was originally designed to be consumed as a snack, but we’ve turned it into a mega-sandwich that can be eaten for breakfast or lunch.
This guy sits about 12cm high and takes commitment to eat — perfect if you’re feeling a bit dusty from the night before.
Ingredients
Serves 4
Bechamel sauce
1 cup milk
1 bay leaf
30g butter
2 Tbsp plain flour
To serve
1 loaf rustic Italian sourdough
8-12 slices champagne ham
8 slices Gruyere
8 Tbsp butter
4 eggs
Method
For the Bechamel sauce, heat milk with bay leaf until almost boiling. In a separate pot, melt butter over a medium heat, whisk in flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Discard bay leaf from milk and slowly add milk to the flour mixture, stirring constantly.
Cook, stirring, until thick, which should take roughly 10-12 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool down.
Cut bread into slices 1½cm thick; depending on the size of the loaf, you should get 8 slices.
Lay bread out on the bench and smear Bechamel sauce on top of all slices.
Divide ham between four of the slices and top ham with 2 slices Gruyere.
Carefully place top piece of bread on top of Gruyere.
Heat a frying pan over a medium heat and melt butter.
Fry sandwiches on both sides until golden and Gruyere is gooey and melted.
In a separate frying pan, fry eggs until cooked as you like them and serve on top of the sandwich.