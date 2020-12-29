Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Croque Madame

    Auckland cafe owner Fran Mazza
    Auckland cafe owner Fran Mazza is a half Italian pastry chef and mum of three who has a commitment to producing high-quality, accessible food in welcoming environments. Along with husband Aaron, she has tried not only to introduce good food to neighbourhoods but has also tried to make people feel as if they are part of a neighbourhood. She has shared some of her favourite recipes from her cafes in her book Feed Me Feed Me.

    This recipe is from Hello Friends + Allies.

    Croque Madame has always been a favourite of mine.

    It is like a French lasagne sandwich topped with a fried egg!

    What more could you want?

    This French bistro classic was originally designed to be consumed as a snack, but we’ve turned it into a mega-sandwich that can be eaten for breakfast or lunch.

    This guy sits about 12cm high and takes commitment to eat — perfect if you’re feeling a bit dusty from the night before.

    Ingredients

    Serves 4

    Bechamel sauce

    1 cup milk

    1 bay leaf

    30g butter

    2 Tbsp plain flour

    To serve

    1 loaf rustic Italian sourdough

    8-12 slices champagne ham

    8 slices Gruyere

    8 Tbsp butter

    4 eggs

    Method

    For the Bechamel sauce, heat milk with bay leaf until almost boiling. In a separate pot, melt butter over a medium heat, whisk in flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.

    Discard bay leaf from milk and slowly add milk to the flour mixture, stirring constantly.

    Cook, stirring, until thick, which should take roughly 10-12 minutes.

    Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool down.

    Cut bread into slices 1½cm thick; depending on the size of the loaf, you should get 8 slices.

    Lay bread out on the bench and smear Bechamel sauce on top of all slices.

    Divide ham between four of the slices and top ham with 2 slices Gruyere.

    Carefully place top piece of bread on top of Gruyere.

    Heat a frying pan over a medium heat and melt butter.

    Fry sandwiches on both sides until golden and Gruyere is gooey and melted.

    In a separate frying pan, fry eggs until cooked as you like them and serve on top of the sandwich.

