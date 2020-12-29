Auckland cafe owner Fran Mazza

This recipe is from Hello Friends + Allies.

Croque Madame has always been a favourite of mine.

It is like a French lasagne sandwich topped with a fried egg!

What more could you want?

This French bistro classic was originally designed to be consumed as a snack, but we’ve turned it into a mega-sandwich that can be eaten for breakfast or lunch.

This guy sits about 12cm high and takes commitment to eat — perfect if you’re feeling a bit dusty from the night before.

Ingredients

Serves 4

Bechamel sauce

1 cup milk

1 bay leaf

30g butter

2 Tbsp plain flour

To serve

1 loaf rustic Italian sourdough

8-12 slices champagne ham

8 slices Gruyere

8 Tbsp butter

4 eggs

Method

For the Bechamel sauce, heat milk with bay leaf until almost boiling. In a separate pot, melt butter over a medium heat, whisk in flour and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Discard bay leaf from milk and slowly add milk to the flour mixture, stirring constantly.

Cook, stirring, until thick, which should take roughly 10-12 minutes.

Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool down.

Cut bread into slices 1½cm thick; depending on the size of the loaf, you should get 8 slices.

Lay bread out on the bench and smear Bechamel sauce on top of all slices.

Divide ham between four of the slices and top ham with 2 slices Gruyere.

Carefully place top piece of bread on top of Gruyere.

Heat a frying pan over a medium heat and melt butter.

Fry sandwiches on both sides until golden and Gruyere is gooey and melted.

In a separate frying pan, fry eggs until cooked as you like them and serve on top of the sandwich.