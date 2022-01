Cumin Roasted Beets and Grilled Pepper Salsa

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A great one to have up your sleeve for a quick weeknight meal or when you have unexpected guests come over. Using simple, familiar ingredients, this salad is taken to the next level thanks to punchy preserved lemons. We always have a jar of them in the fridge. We serve this alongside salmon, beef, lamb or chicken.

Serves 4-6

4 medium beetroots, cut into wedges

oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

pinch of sea salt

Grilled Pepper Salsa

3 red capsicums, deseeded and sliced

200g cherry tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

oil

pinch of sea salt

black pepper

Πpreserved lemon, finely chopped, flesh included

handful of fresh herbs, roughly chopped

œ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

2 heaped tablespoons coconut yoghurt

To serve

fresh rocket

Method

Preheat the oven to 200degC.

Place the beetroot wedges on a baking tray, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cumin and sea salt. Toss together.

For the Grilled Pepper Salsa, place the capsicums, cherry tomatoes and garlic on another baking tray. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

Place both baking trays in the oven, with the capsicums and tomatoes on top. Cook the capsicums and tomatoes for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven. Continue cooking the beetroot for another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Add the preserved lemon, herbs, walnuts and beetroot to the tray with the cooked capsicums and tomatoes. Toss gently to combine. Add the coconut yoghurt and toss again gently.

To serve, place a couple of good handfuls of rocket on the bottom of a dish and top with the beetroot mix.

Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.

The book

Extracted from Salad: 70 Delicious Recipes For Every Occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Susannah Blatchford and Margo Flanagan. RRP $45.00. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.