Thursday, 6 January 2022

Cumin Roasted Beets and Grilled Pepper Salsa

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Sometimes a little inspiration is needed as the barbecue season moves on. There are only so many ways to do a lettuce salad. So Christchurch’s Two Raw Sisters are great at coming up with different salads without a lettuce leaf in sight (except for the token rocket leaf) like this one.

    A great one to have up your sleeve for a quick weeknight meal or when you have unexpected guests come over. Using simple, familiar ingredients, this salad is taken to the next level thanks to punchy preserved lemons. We always have a jar of them in the fridge. We serve this alongside salmon, beef, lamb or chicken.

     

    Serves 4-6

    4 medium beetroots, cut into wedges

    oil

    1 teaspoon ground cumin

    pinch of sea salt

     

    Grilled Pepper Salsa

    3 red capsicums, deseeded and sliced

    200g cherry tomatoes

    3 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

    oil

    pinch of sea salt

    black pepper

    Œ preserved lemon, finely chopped, flesh included

    handful of fresh herbs, roughly chopped

    œ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

    2 heaped tablespoons coconut yoghurt

     

    To serve

    fresh rocket

     

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 200degC.

    Place the beetroot wedges on a baking tray, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cumin and sea salt. Toss together.

    For the Grilled Pepper Salsa, place the capsicums, cherry tomatoes and garlic on another baking tray. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

    Place both baking trays in the oven, with the capsicums and tomatoes on top. Cook the capsicums and tomatoes for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven. Continue cooking the beetroot for another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

    Add the preserved lemon, herbs, walnuts and beetroot to the tray with the cooked capsicums and tomatoes. Toss gently to combine. Add the coconut yoghurt and toss again gently.

    To serve, place a couple of good handfuls of rocket on the bottom of a dish and top with the beetroot mix.

    Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.

     

    The book

    Extracted from Salad: 70 Delicious Recipes For Every Occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Susannah Blatchford and Margo Flanagan. RRP $45.00. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.

     
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter