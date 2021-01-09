Dukkah roasted cauliflower + avocado dressing

TWO RAW SISTERS ALL EATERS WELCOME By Rosa and Margo Flanagan, food photography by Margo Flanagan, RRP $39.99. Available now; published by Bateman Books Christchurch sisters Rosa and Margo Flanagan keep things simple and straightforward with their plant-based recipes. They are firm believers in creating a lifestyle around eating a majority of plants and whole, unprocessed raw ingredients. To them this means starting a meal with vegetables and then adding whatever protein people choose. They have continued the theme of their first book by using cost-effective unprocessed raw ingredients that are familiar and are often in people’s pantry.

This salad is one of our very first 2RS recipes. We had so many people disappointed that it wasn’t in the first book, so here it is for you now. Roasted cauliflower with a creamy fresh avocado mint dressing and spicy crisp radish slices. The pastel colours scream summer, but it’s great anytime you can get your hands on good avocados.

Serves 4

Prep time: 15–20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

oil

1 tbsp dukkah

pinch of sea salt

bunch of radishes, mandolined

large handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped

½ avocado, sliced

Dressing

½ avocado

½ cup coconut yoghurt

handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

pinch of sea salt

black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 220degC.

Place the cauliflower and chickpeas on to 2 large baking trays, and drizzle with the oil.

Top with the dukkah and salt, and

toss to combine. Roast for 18–20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven.

To make the dressing, place the avocado in a medium-sized bowl. Add the yoghurt, mint, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper.

Using a hand-held blender or a food processor, blend until smooth and creamy.

Top the cauliflower and chickpeas with the radish, mint and remaining avocado. Drizzle with the creamy avocado dressing to serve.

Store any leftover salad in an airtight container in the fridge, where it will keep for up to 4 days.