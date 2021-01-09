Dukkah roasted cauliflower + avocado dressing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This salad is one of our very first 2RS recipes. We had so many people disappointed that it wasn’t in the first book, so here it is for you now. Roasted cauliflower with a creamy fresh avocado mint dressing and spicy crisp radish slices. The pastel colours scream summer, but it’s great anytime you can get your hands on good avocados.
Serves 4
Prep time: 15–20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets
2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
oil
1 tbsp dukkah
pinch of sea salt
bunch of radishes, mandolined
large handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped
½ avocado, sliced
Dressing
½ avocado
½ cup coconut yoghurt
handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped
zest and juice of 1 lemon
pinch of sea salt
black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 220degC.
Place the cauliflower and chickpeas on to 2 large baking trays, and drizzle with the oil.
Top with the dukkah and salt, and
toss to combine. Roast for 18–20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Remove from the oven.
To make the dressing, place the avocado in a medium-sized bowl. Add the yoghurt, mint, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper.
Using a hand-held blender or a food processor, blend until smooth and creamy.
Top the cauliflower and chickpeas with the radish, mint and remaining avocado. Drizzle with the creamy avocado dressing to serve.
Store any leftover salad in an airtight container in the fridge, where it will keep for up to 4 days.