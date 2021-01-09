Saturday, 9 January 2021

Dukkah roasted cauliflower + avocado dressing

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times
    TWO RAW SISTERS ALL ...
    TWO RAW SISTERS ALL EATERS WELCOME By Rosa and Margo Flanagan, food photography by Margo Flanagan, RRP $39.99. Available now; published by Bateman Books
    Christchurch sisters Rosa and Margo Flanagan keep things simple and straightforward with their plant-based recipes. They are firm believers in creating a lifestyle around eating a majority of plants and whole, unprocessed raw ingredients. To them this means starting a meal with vegetables and then adding whatever protein people choose. They have continued the theme of their first book by using cost-effective unprocessed raw ingredients that are familiar and are often in people’s pantry.

    This salad is one of our very first 2RS recipes. We had so many people disappointed that it wasn’t in the first book, so here it is for you now. Roasted cauliflower with a creamy fresh avocado mint dressing and spicy crisp radish slices. The pastel colours scream summer, but it’s great anytime you can get your hands on good avocados.

    Serves 4

    Prep time: 15–20 minutes

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients

    1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

    2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

    oil

    1 tbsp dukkah

    pinch of sea salt

    bunch of radishes, mandolined

    large handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped

    ½ avocado, sliced

    Dressing

    ½ avocado

    ½ cup coconut yoghurt

    handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped

    zest and juice of 1 lemon

    pinch of sea salt

    black pepper

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 220degC.

    Place the cauliflower and chickpeas on to 2 large baking trays, and drizzle with the oil.

    Top with the dukkah and salt, and

    toss to combine. Roast for 18–20 minutes, or until golden brown.

    Remove from the oven.

    To make the dressing, place the avocado in a medium-sized bowl. Add the yoghurt, mint, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper.

    Using a hand-held blender or a food processor, blend until smooth and creamy.

    Top the cauliflower and chickpeas with the radish, mint and remaining avocado. Drizzle with the creamy avocado dressing to serve.

    Store any leftover salad in an airtight container in the fridge, where it will keep for up to 4 days.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter