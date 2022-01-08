Saturday, 8 January 2022

Dunedin rules

    Port Otago forbids you to use this thing. PHOTO: NIC WOOD
    These are a few of the finer things in life, but there is a time and place for them, and a ride...
    It can be hard to know what to look out for when all you have to go on is a silhouette, so...
    A style reminiscent of feminist artist Barbara Kruger (Your Body Is A Battleground) is used to...
    The Dunedin City Council really does not want any ball games played against the fences bordering...
    It is interesting to see how the council’s house style for telling people what to do has evolved (fonts and colours come and go, as does the word ‘‘please’’). PHOTO: ADRIENNE BUCKINGHAM
    Dunedin rules. 

    There are a lot of them. 

    Over the past year, Otago Daily Times subeditor Nic Wood has spent her free time looking out for rules — official or otherwise — around the city and its surrounds, photographing them to share on a social media page.

    As a small but ardent following of fellow flaneurs began sending in their own snaps, an earnest effort to chart the ways people from those in positions of power over the common Dunedinite try to instil order and discipline in the city gained momentum. 

    Here are some highlights.

