Dunedin rules.

There are a lot of them.

Over the past year, Otago Daily Times subeditor Nic Wood has spent her free time looking out for rules — official or otherwise — around the city and its surrounds, photographing them to share on a social media page.

As a small but ardent following of fellow flaneurs began sending in their own snaps, an earnest effort to chart the ways people from those in positions of power over the common Dunedinite try to instil order and discipline in the city gained momentum.

Here are some highlights.