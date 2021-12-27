Monday, 27 December 2021

Dunedin rules - there are a lot of them

    Dogs, take note: you are not to bark in the forest on Three Mile Hill. PHOTO: JACINTA DUNN
    The Salvation Army op-shop in Mosgiel reminds patrons it is no place for exhibitionism. PHOTO:...
    Hooning has to stop on this bit of Otago Peninsula, for the sake of the ducks. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM...
    If you are near the birds at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, then shhh — nobody wants to relive...
    Even if you really wanted to light a fire on the Taieri, there is no way you could ignore this ...
    Biscuit consumption is capped at two per shift at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM...
    Some rules tell a story about past mishaps. One has to wonder what happened to make ‘‘including...
    A friendly skeleton at Woof! bar in lower Stuart St lays down the law in late October. PHOTO: NIC...
    Over the past year, Otago Daily Times subeditor Nic Wood has spent her free time looking out for rules — official or otherwise — around the city and its surrounds, photographing them to share on a social media page.

    As a small but ardent following of fellow flaneurs began sending in their own snaps, an earnest effort to chart the ways people — from those in positions of power to the common Dunedinite — try to instil order and discipline in the city gained momentum.

    Here are some highlights.

