Easy three-ingredient pancakes

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

These pancakes by Eloise Head of Fitwaffle Kitchen are perfect for the campsite or the crib as all you need are three fridge and pantry staples — eggs, milk and flour.

The personal trainer, who learned the hard way that all foods are OK in moderation, began to share her recipes on Instagram during the pandemic.

She is a fan of this recipe saying they are cheap and easy to make — perfect for the youngsters of the household to make themselves.

You can then use whatever is to hand to dress them up. Berries, banana, maple syrup, bacon, yoghurt — the list goes on.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Makes 10

Takes 10-40 minutes (depending on how many batches)

2 large eggs

250ml (1 cup) milk

300g (2⅓ cups ) self- raising flour

Put the eggs and milk into a medium bowl and mix together with a balloon whisk until fully combined. Add the flour and mix in until the batter is smooth.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and spray with cooking oil or add a blob of butter.

Pour about 60ml (¼ cup) of the batter into the pan and cook for 12 minutes until bubbles appear on the top. You can cook them one at a time or in batches is you have a griddle of a larger frying pan. Using a large spatula, flip over and cook on the other side for 12 minutes until golden brown.

Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 pancakes.

Serve each pancake immediately, with your favourite toppings (see below for suggestions).

Topping suggestions

Try these delicious topping combinations: butter and maple syrup, lemon and sugar, berries and yoghurt, fresh fruit and whipped cream, or even chocolate hazelnut spread or speculoos spread (cookie butter).