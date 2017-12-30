Exploring our very own Leith

‘‘The Main North Road crosses the stream, and on the south bank are situated several breweries and a flour mill, all doing a large business.’’ Water of Leith, Dunedin, 1867, by Henry Frith. IMAGE: TE PAPA (O.031341)

Many of our readers will remember the pretty little stream which traverses the County of Edinburgh in a north-easterly direction, from the Western Pentlands to the sea at Leith. During the sixteen or twenty miles of its course, from the time it has volume enough to turn a wheel, its waters are made to do duty on one side or other, by furnishing the power by which machinery of nearly every sort is driven—saw mills, flour mills, meal mills, paper mills—nay, it even furnished the power necessary to drive the machinery of a printing office

So much is the stream utilised that it is hardly ever, for more than a hundred yards or so at a time, allowed to occupy its natural bed. In that way it passes through some very beautiful scenery, past many fine gentlemen’s seats, and lovely hamlets and parish towns.

It is crossed by many elegant and substantial bridges, some of them characterised by much architectural beauty, as well as viaducts for the various railways, and an aqueduct for a canal.

Through nearly its whole course it traverses a district remarkable for its agricultural riches, even in that district of high farming.

Some remains of the ancient forest which once covered the whole country are yet to be found in one or two of the gorges which the stream has excavated in the course of time through the elevations which obstruct its progress; these gorges at the same time affording very instructive "sections," illustrating the geological formation of the country.

However, from the thickly peopled nature of the district through which it flows, the latter part of its course contains anything rather than the limpid pure stream of the uplands; indeed, of late years, it has become quite an eyesore and a sort of plague to the inhabitants of its banks, and a complete bone of contention to rival parties in Town Councils, and their attending trains of engineers and improvers.

‘‘The scenery here is on a pretty large scale, and is very beautiful, both banks being high and covered with fine timber.’’Water of Leith, 1865, by Nicholas Chevalier.IMAGE: TE PAPA (1912-0044-1)

This state of things is likely to result in the stream being enclosed within a huge pipe, from where it waters the city boundary to beyond low water mark at Leith.

Let us turn now to our local stream, and take a walk up its banks, and see how like and how unlike it is to its namesake in Scotland.

Starting from where it enters the sea at Pelichet Bay, we find a large fellmongery establishment, where the preparation of sheepskins and wool has been for some time carried on.

The works are on the bank of the stream, and command a constant and large supply of water, but at present there does not appear to be very much doing, perhaps on account of the season. A short distance up from here the stream is crossed by the flimsy looking bridge in Forth street, and about two hundred yards further on a more substantial bridge is in course of erection on the line of Clyde street, which will be a great convenience to the people inhabiting the hill on the other side, now being pretty thickly covered with houses.

The stream is here distributed among two or three channels, forming several islands, the gravel of which has been largely used in forming the side walks of the various streets in the neighborhood.

The stream at this point intersects the Botanic Garden Reserve, in which a good deal of work has been done in clearing, etc, but it seems a long time in getting into shape.

The water will form a very attractive feature in what must eventually become a favourite place of recreation for the Dunedin public.

The Leith now makes a sharp turn, and our way lies along the line of Castle street till its intersection with St David street, where a footbridge takes us across to the other portion of the Reserve, a fine patch of bush, the trees in which have been very judiciously preserved and the beauty of the place enhanced by some fine walks being cut through it, leading to Leith street, as yet only partially formed.

Crossing again by another bridge, we continue along that street till we find ourselves in the bush, through which we make our way by the side of the river.

The scenery here is very pretty, wood, rocks, and running water, continuing all the way up to the corner where the tributary from the North-East Valley mingles its waters with the main stream.

The Acclimatisation Society have taken possession of the land on the opposite side, and some extensive works are to be undertaken to render it suitable for their purposes.

Near this the Main North Road crosses the stream, and on the south bank are situated several breweries and a flour mill, all doing a large business.

This is a very busy spot indeed. The stream is now running in the centre of an extensive flat which is destined ere long to become the site of manufactories of various kinds. Doubtless the native flax will be here both carded, spun, and woven, on a large scale.

To keep to the margin of the stream here would be both dirty and difficult, so we will rather take the line of Duke street, lately formed and metalled, to the old mill, and then along the flat by the road to the saw-mill.

The scenery here is on a pretty large scale, and is very beautiful, both banks being high and covered with fine timber.

We soon reach the saw-mill, where the river makes a bend to the north, after receiving a pretty strong tributary from the westward.

The saw-mill has been in existence for several years and is largely employed in cutting the timber of the district, which is brought down from the bush on both sides of the river a mile or two higher up.

From the spots where the trees grew, after they are trimmed and cut into lengths, they are dragged by bullocks along a sort of trench or groove cut for the purpose, till they reach the edge of the hill.

Here a shoot has been formed, and water being thrown on it, the logs are pushed over, and descend with immense rapidity to the flat below.

They are then placed on a truck, and hauled by horse power down a tramway to the mill, a mile down the valley. This is an immense improvement over the old system of bullocks, one horse and truck doing a great deal more work in less time than a team of six bullocks.

When we reached the mill in our ramble, the horse and truck were about returning for another log, so seating ourselves beside the driver, we were speedily and pleasantly trotted up the line to the shoot, thus realising in the most agreeable way the fact of there being a railway in Otago.

On our way up we passed, a little way from the saw-mill, a large iron building which was new to us.

On making enquiries, we were surprised at the answer.

It is a factory specially started to manufacture the native flax into yarn and cloth.

We could learn nothing of the process adopted, it being kept secret as yet, being almost experimental in its nature; but the parties are very sanguine of ultimate success.

If they do succeed, it will do as much for the province in the long run as the gold fields.

The building is well enough placed as regards water, etc., but not so as regards the material to be operated on, which has all to be brought from a considerable distance. However, it is to be hoped they will succeed.

From the end of the tramway we struck into the bush, following a bullock track a little way, and then crossing the water on a plank.

A short way on we struck the track again, which though awfully muddy, was a shade better than the thick, almost impenetrable bush which here fills the valley, as we were able to pick our steps pretty cleanly, save an occasional slip.

After following this track for about a mile, it brought us out on a small cleared paddock, where we found a man busy " burning off ", at the same time breaking the soil up for a crop of oats.

The river here turns sharp to the north, and we turned our back on it, diving at once into the forest clad hill, which at this point divides the Leith from Ross’s Creek.

Here we got fairly into a fog, for the trees were so thick there was no keeping a straight line (as we we were advised by the man in the paddock below).

We were on the point of giving up and turning back once or twice, only looking back it seemed quite as formidable as to go on.

So at it we went, determined to do or die. After floundering about and extricating ourselves from no end of thickets of fern and supplejacks, we dropped all at once on a stick, with a bit of paper on its end, standing in a little gully.

Never was anything more welcome. We were all right now, having only to follow the line thus pointed out, and it would be sure to lead us clear of the trees.

So after a tough scramble over all sorts of fallen trees and stumps, our weary vision was gladdened by the sight of a fence and a clearing.

We were on the top of the hill dividing the two waters and had a fine view of the Half-way Bush district, and away down Ross’s Creek, towards Maori Hill, etc.

A few minutes sufficed to take us to the side of the stream, where we found a road.

However, it was getting too late to follow this, or to examine the site of the proposed water-works, which we will leave for another ramble, so we struck a bee line across the hills and gullies, the land being nearly all clear, or flax and fern, towards Balmacewan.

This we had little difficulty in doing, as what little bush there is, is not very thick.

On passing the farm house at Balmacewan, we struck over the hill so as to reach the Town Belt by sundry paths, known only to ramblers like ourselves.

We entered town again near the Barracks, and so home by Albert and Stuart streets, having been absent nearly four hours. — Pakeha, Sept. 1, 1864.