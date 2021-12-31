Give it a go - Dungeons and Dragons

Playing Dungeons and Dragons at the OUSA Clubs and Society's building are executive members of the Otago Roleplaying & Boardgames Society (from left) Kaiser Coles (20), Evelyn Robertson (33), Autumn Graham-Walker (24), Grace Howley (21) and Natasha Hope-Johnstone (28). PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Each week people across Otago meet up and take on the role of a mighty warrior or a powerful wizard.

They venture into ancient tombs and explore fantastical civilizations.

There are no screens involved — this is old school gaming.

Dungeons and Dragons has recently exploded in popularity and there has never been a better time to try it.

All it takes to play is a pen, some paper and a 20-sided dice.

Otago Roleplaying & Boardgames Society (Orbs) liaison Natasha Hope-Johnstone described Dungeons and Dragons as a group storytelling game with an element of chance.

One person, called the dungeon master, controls the story and world while the other players each control one character within that world.

Characters can try to do whatever the player wants and the dungeon master then describes the result.

"There are rules and regulations, but there are no creative limits," Ms Hope-Johnstone said.

Each action is dictated by an element of chance, which is where the dice come in.

That chance facilitated a sense of excitement and unpredictability.

"It wouldn’t be much fun if you couldn’t fail."

There were plenty of online resources to help people learn how to play, she said.

Orbs runs conventions throughout the year with short one-off games that anybody can come and try.