Friday, 31 December 2021

Give it a go - Dungeons and Dragons

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    Playing Dungeons and Dragons at the OUSA Clubs and Society's building are executive members of...
    Playing Dungeons and Dragons at the OUSA Clubs and Society's building are executive members of the Otago Roleplaying & Boardgames Society (from left) Kaiser Coles (20), Evelyn Robertson (33), Autumn Graham-Walker (24), Grace Howley (21) and Natasha Hope-Johnstone (28). PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Each week people across Otago meet up and take on the role of a mighty warrior or a powerful wizard.

    They venture into ancient tombs and explore fantastical civilizations.

    There are no screens involved — this is old school gaming.

    Dungeons and Dragons has recently exploded in popularity and there has never been a better time to try it.

    All it takes to play is a pen, some paper and a 20-sided dice.

    Otago Roleplaying & Boardgames Society (Orbs) liaison Natasha Hope-Johnstone described Dungeons and Dragons as a group storytelling game with an element of chance.

    One person, called the dungeon master, controls the story and world while the other players each control one character within that world.

    Characters can try to do whatever the player wants and the dungeon master then describes the result.

    "There are rules and regulations, but there are no creative limits," Ms Hope-Johnstone said.

    Each action is dictated by an element of chance, which is where the dice come in.

    That chance facilitated a sense of excitement and unpredictability.

    "It wouldn’t be much fun if you couldn’t fail."

    There were plenty of online resources to help people learn how to play, she said.

    Orbs runs conventions throughout the year with short one-off games that anybody can come and try.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter