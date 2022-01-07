Give it a go: Pottery

Pottery was an "instant love" for Connie Vlietstra.PHOTO: NICHOLA DYMOCK

For those inspired by ’90s film Ghost to try pottery, it is easy enough to get into.

Connie Vlietstra got her start at the Wakatipu Pottery Club, which offered $20 visitor nights once a week which included materials and firing.

"I thought, ‘Oh, that’d be great. I can make a mug for a friend or for myself’ ... It’s great gift idea," Ms Vlietstra said.

Ms Vlietstra, who works in administration, has been a permanent member of the club for two years.

"It was an instant love ... It took my mind away from everything else and I could get creative."

It was a "process" but most visitor nights would teach you the "basics", Ms Vlietstra said.

"You start off with just a square piece of clay.

"You can mould it with your hands or on the wheel into any sort of shape you desire."

Once dry, the piece goes into a kiln twice — once at 900degC then again at 1200degC — the piece being painted between firings.

Because of Covid restrictions, her regular studio hasn’t been able to host many people, so she’s taken to home pottery.

She says with just your hands, a rolling pin, some water and clay, you can make mugs and plates at home but will need to find a kiln to use later.

She says the Wakatipu Pottery Club hopes to welcome back guests early this year when it moves into a new space in the Remarkables Park arts and cultural hub, Te Atamira.

— Cass Marrett