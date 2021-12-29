Give it a go: skateboarding

Miss Lam rides the mini quarter pipe at the Northlake skate park. The 35-year-old has picked up her board and learned to skate as an adult. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Skateboarding is no longer the domain of kids.

Traditionally seen as a childhood pastime — or for the misfits — adults are picking up their decks and dropping in.

Wanaka businesswoman Bonnie Lam skated on and off as a child but recently rekindled her passion and joined adult skate classes.

The 35-year-old now spends her spare moments at the Northlake skate park near Wanaka, riding the mini quarter pipe and perfecting her skills.

"Previously [skating] wasn’t anything too serious — I’d be like, ‘it hurt too much’," she said.

The thrill of learning a new skill and pushing herself mentally and physically was part of the appeal, Miss Lam said.

"That’s really good in life because we can get quite static as humans.

"Plus, it’s fun."

For those wanting to give skateboarding a go, Miss Lam recommends finding a class in your local area, or approaching a friend to teach you the ropes.

"It’s just way easier for someone to instruct you and I’ve progressed so much further in these [classes] than I ever could have on my own," she said.

"If you go to a skate park it’s quite intimidating, [taking classes] was a real supportive environment and everyone is way more willing to try things."

Safety equipment — a helmet, knee, elbow and wrist guards — was also important to anyone starting out, Miss Lam said.

"It’s a sport — so it’s important to use safety gear. You don’t want your hobby to hinder your real life [through injury]."

The old adage of practice make perfect rings true, Miss Lam said.

"It’s just so much fun, it’s so satisfying when you get it. I don’t think you get that much as an adult."

- Shannon Thomson