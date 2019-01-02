Goldrush treasures to fore

Clyde Museum curator John Hanning looks over the museum's 1862 gold scales and 1866 map of Otago and Southland gold claims. Photos: Pam Jones

Local history is of national significance at the community-run Clyde Museum.

Clyde's 1862 goldrush was integral to the development of Dunedin and wider Otago and paved the way to increased riches for the nation as well.

The Clyde Museum stands on the edge of Clyde's historic precinct.

Now a substantial collection about the Clyde district's gold mining history is a key part of the Clyde Museum, which is, in turn, part of the broader Clyde Historic Museums' buildings.

Some of the museum buildings are closed while earthquake strengthening is considered, but the main Clyde Museum building is open every day except for Monday, and volunteers are also available for viewings and research by appointment.

Clyde Museum curator John Hanning said the museum, established at its current site in 1962, contained a wealth of information about the Clyde district and was run by a group of committed volunteers, some of whom had ancestors going back to the goldrush days.

A copy of an 1870 declaration listing the serial numbers of bank notes stolen during a massive robbery from the camp in Clyde is displayed in the Clyde Museum.

The museum building was previously the Vincent County Council head office and sits on a street that used to have a prison, courthouse and the police sergeant's house during the goldrush era.

As well as gold mining items, the Clyde Museum has important displays of moa bones and feathers; and artefacts and geological specimens from the collection of Vincent Pyke, a notable politician in Clyde's history.

The museum also houses collections of household items, some themed into room displays, and large collections of documents and photos.

Artwork created by Clyde Primary School pupils displayed at the Clyde Museum tells the story of Chinese miners during the Clyde goldrush.

Visitors loved the museum, Mr Hanning said.

''They think it's fabulous, particularly when they come across something they didn't already know . . . museums are important, because they help people know where they come from, which maybe helps them know 'who am I today?'''

pam.jones@odt.co.nz

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday 2-4pm, from October to April.

While you’re there...