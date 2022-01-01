Life & Style

Skip to main content
Give it a go: Doll making
There is nothing Sharon Mitchell cannot bring to life in doll form.
Obsolete: Road map
Obsolete: Road map
Obsolete item: A map sheet or book showing roads and transport links.
ODT favourite photos: Gerard O'Brien
ODT favourite photos: Gerard O'Brien
Otago Daily Times photographer Gerard O’Brien picks his favourite photographs of the year.
Recipe: Pork and cabbage spring rolls with peanut pineapple dipping sauce
Recipe: Pork and cabbage spring rolls with peanut pineapple dipping sauce
As New Year’s Eve approaches, it is good to have some ideas for snacks to serve if you are going to entertain for the evening.
Have you ever...? Jason Lindsey
Have you ever...? Jason Lindsey
Petridish co-founder and film editor Jason Lindsey is a romantic at heart. He waited until the commercial break during an episode of a favourite sitcom to propose.
Hard work underpins village’s history
Hard work underpins village’s history
Peter Murdoch can count on his hands the number of permanent residents in Monowai Village. At 84, he is the village’s oldest resident and happy to have called it home for the past 56 years. Otago...
Fonterra discharging nitrogen-heavy water onto 'ghost farms'
Fonterra discharging nitrogen-heavy water onto 'ghost farms'
Fonterra cleared the cows from 16 farms and is using the land to dispose of wastewater, which could be leaching a colourless, tasteless and odourless pollutant into private drinking water supplies.
Mentally ill and shot in the back: The police killing of Jerrim Toms
Mentally ill and shot in the back: The police killing of Jerrim Toms
Jerrim Toms' mum asked police to help her mentally ill son. They ended up shooting him as he ran away. Guyon Espiner reveals what happened that night and details the unanswered questions that...
The yoghurt mafia: An unexpected prison culture
The yoghurt mafia: An unexpected prison culture
Locked up for their part in a drug ring, two inmates swapped manufacturing meth for manufacturing yoghurt. RNZ's Eva Corlett finds out how they turned their product into a prison trading commodity...
ODT favourite photos: Christine O'Connor
ODT favourite photos: Christine O'Connor
Otago Daily Times photographer Christine O’Connor picks her favourite photographs of the year.
The South's most inspirational
The South's most inspirational
An uplifting singer-song writer, an Otago immunologist dedicated to debunking misinformation, two farming advocates and an All Black great are included in the ODT's most inspiring people in the South.
Give it a go - Dungeons and Dragons
Give it a go - Dungeons and Dragons
Each week people across Otago meet up and take on the role of a mighty warrior or a powerful wizard.
Obsolete: The card catalogue
Obsolete: The card catalogue
Obsolete item: The card index.
Crunchy Spicy Chicken Nibbles with Alabama dipping sauce
Crunchy Spicy Chicken Nibbles with Alabama dipping sauce
Chicken nibbles are always a favourite at parties and this recipe by Sophie Gray, a.k.a the Destitute Gourmet, is quick and easy with a little twist.
Well, we didn’t see that coming...
Well, we didn’t see that coming...
In the Next 10 we select Otago’s greatest sporting moments during the past 10 years. Reporter Adrian Seconi continues the series today with a look at a couple of useful rugby teams and one rather impressive rower.
Settlement’s sands, sea hold stories
Settlement’s sands, sea hold stories
Nestled between Waitaki’s Moeraki Village and Katiki Point is a little village called Kaik 2, or the Bottom Kaik.
Give it a go: curling
Give it a go: curling
Murray Pitts was introduced to the sport of curling through watching his daughter Rachael play it.
Obsolete: VCR
Obsolete: VCR
Obsolete item: Video cassette recorder.
Give it a go: skateboarding
Give it a go: skateboarding
Skateboarding is no longer the domain of kids.
The South's most inspirational
The South's most inspirational - part two
We continue with part two of the Otago Daily Times’ five-part series to name the South’s 20 most inspiring people this year.
1
2
3
next ›
last »
