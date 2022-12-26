Have you ever

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

... tamed a lion?

No, but I worked for Ridgway's Circus. Charlie Ridgway Jnr was the youngest person in New Zealand to work a lion act. In my time with the show, I was part of training llamas to do a liberty act (galloping around the ring and over hurdles, at liberty).

I was also very privileged to be buddy to our chimpanzee Sonny. We were breaking the law having a chimp over the age of 8 performing to the public (as they’re dangerously strong). We worked hard to find him a forever home in an African sanctuary. And he was 13 when he left the show.

... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?

Never! The opposite, in fact. I have stolen many, many kisses.

I judge the Oamaru Beard and Moustache Competition each year at the Victorian heritage celebrations. A favourite gag of mine is to request a peck on the cheek to see how bristly the whiskers are. When they lean in for the kiss, I swivel to plant one firmly on the lips.

The crowd loves it , then I declare it is indeed like kissing a hedgehog!

... had something go badly wrong in a speech?

I do a lot of public speaking and MC work , including officiating weddings and funerals.

My fear is that I will take a breath and go to speak but choke on my own spittle.

Once at a funeral I was talking about how a man had died (how he had predicted he would and how he did die), then I started to cough and cough and could not regain composure. Luckily, it was the end of the ceremony and I managed to squeak out a few closing lines between coughing fits. It was all captured and is on YouTube, yikes!

... been arrested?

Yes, in my youth. One drunken evening in Dunedin, trying to impress some young men, I agreed to a foolish dare involving lipstick and a police car.

There was a witness and I spent a few hours in the cells, and later had a court appearance.

The judge was very understanding and changed the conviction from wilful damage to disorderly behaviour. He said students were like fine wines — they matured with age.

... eaten the last piece of cake and blamed someone else?

Yes — oh yes I have, and more than once.