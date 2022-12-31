Just saying

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
- Former US president Donald Trump to NewsNation when asked how much he thinks Republicans' victories or losses in the midterms will be because of him.
"Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."
- Fifa president Gianni Infantino delivers a bizarre address on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before Russia invaded the Ukraine.
"Today, I'm in Te Puke, the heart of Kiwifruit country."
- National’s leader Chris Luxon boast on social media when he was actually on a family holiday in Hawaii.
- A warning from Secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.