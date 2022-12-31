Just saying

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Gianni Infantino

"I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all."

- Former US president Donald Trump to NewsNation when asked how much he thinks Republicans' victories or losses in the midterms will be because of him.

"Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

- Fifa president Gianni Infantino delivers a bizarre address on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match.

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Chris Luxon

"Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations."

- Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before Russia invaded the Ukraine.

"Today, I'm in Te Puke, the heart of Kiwifruit country."

- National’s leader Chris Luxon boast on social media when he was actually on a family holiday in Hawaii.

Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

- A warning from Secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.