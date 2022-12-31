Saturday, 31 December 2022

Just saying

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
    Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
    Gianni Infantino
    Gianni Infantino
    "I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all."

     - Former US president Donald Trump to NewsNation when asked how much he thinks Republicans' victories or losses in the midterms will be because of him.

     

    "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

     - Fifa president Gianni Infantino delivers a bizarre address on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match.

     

    Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
    Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
    Chris Luxon
    Chris Luxon
    "Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations."

     - Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before Russia invaded the Ukraine.

     

    "Today, I'm in Te Puke,  the heart of Kiwifruit country."

     - National’s leader Chris Luxon boast  on social media when he was actually on a family holiday in Hawaii.

     

    Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters
    Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters
    "Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

     - A warning from Secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. 