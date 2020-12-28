Learning to deal with stress, the best way through

For Marian Hobbs staying busy and exercising helped her get through 2020. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

When I reflect on 2020 I wonder how come so much was packed into those 12 months, compared to the 12 months of 2019, which had some pretty horrific events. Speaking for myself, I do not think I can take a repeat.

My Otago Regional Council challenges with water reforms; Covid-19 and a new sort of loneliness; concerns regarding my children and their families as they made their way home from the US; elections at home and abroad. What was different was, for the most part in 2020, we were all experiencing the same stress. But when we were in the middle of it, we were alone. Only when we emerged did we discover how much we had in common.

I survived by working my way through my daily ‘‘to do’’ lists, keeping busy and not giving myself time to stress. But in the end I was forced to slow down and confront the stress. Not an easy task, but the gym is helpful, along with Back Beach, Aramoana and the new Peninsula Path.

I discovered I really like two armchairs — one which looks down the harbour to Aramoana and the other which faces the television with the films and series I grew to enjoy, as well as the 1pm Covid-19 updates. I also fell in love with my newly installed pellet heater. Winter nights became cosy without the prelude of chopping and carrying in wood (and spiders).

I learnt to tolerate and sometimes appreciate Zoom meetings. I did not miss the 6.25am flight to Wellington!

I rediscovered that I did not like exercise, but I disliked the guilt even more. Guilt has won and I am back at the gym. I discovered that stress is tiring and that you have to confront it and its effects. I learnt I could not bury it. I do not think I am alone in learning this, given medical, dental and community evidence of the marked increase in stress levels in our community.

I think 2021 will be just as busy, but probably more action-oriented than argument about action. All the elections are over. The world and New Zealand communities want to knock off their ‘to do’ lists. For me, water reforms will continue apace, this time in real partnership with iwi. New Zealanders will increase their use of public or active transport. We will begin to live and work differently as we adapt to the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased understanding of the dramatic, obvious effects of climate change.