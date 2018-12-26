Life & Style

The University Book Shop short story series brings you three stories in which local writers relocate famous fictional characters to Dunedin, and send them on twisted adventures. Today, Maria Ioannou follows Cathy on her search for a halfway decent Tinder date, as she spends time far from the madding crowd with Gabriel Oak.
John Haggart played 119 games for Otago, finishing with the blue and golds when the side won the national provincial championship in 1991. Since then he has been all around the world. He catches up with Rugby writer Steve Hepburn.
A lot can happen in 12 months - starting a new career, getting pregnant, being given a new lease on life. Bruce Munro hears from five people who epitomise the phrase ‘‘What a difference a year makes’’.