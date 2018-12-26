Life & Style

    Cathy's Tinder adventure

    ODT graphic

    Love Like You’re One of the Brontes

    The University Book Shop short story series brings you three stories in which local writers relocate famous fictional characters to Dunedin, and send them on twisted adventures. Today, Maria Ioannou follows Cathy on her search for a halfway decent Tinder date, as she spends time far from the madding crowd with Gabriel Oak.

    A lot can happen in a year

    A lot can happen in a year

    A lot can happen in 12 months - starting a new career, getting pregnant, being given a new lease on life. Bruce Munro hears from five people who epitomise the phrase ‘‘What a difference a year makes’’.
    Read more