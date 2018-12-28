From McCaw to war: Variety in Kurow

A stuffed wallaby at Kurow Museum, one of the few pests that have invaded the area. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

No matter what the item may be, if it has local and historical significance to the Kurow region there's a good chance it will be on display in the Kurow Museum.

Formerly the Upper Waitaki Pioneer Museum and Gallery, the museum has been in its present location in Bledisloe St since 2002, when the town's movie theatre was closed.

The museum features a treasure trove of items that vary in nature as much as the landscape that surrounds the small Waitaki Valley town.

As people enter the museum they are greeted with a display dedicated to arguably Kurow's favourite son, former All Black captain Richie McCaw.

He may have been born in Oamaru, but the township where he grew up and played his junior rugby has rightfully claimed him as its own.

Another display is focused on the Social Security Act 1938.

Not a lot of people realise the Act, drawn up by Waitaki-born politician Arnold Nordmeyer, David McMillan and Andrew Davidson, is based on the Waitaki Dam workers' benevolent society, first established by Dr William Watt.

The construction of the dams in the 1930s played an important part in Kurow's history.

A large display shows an example of a singleman's hut, which housed workers throughout the dam builds.

A display dedicated to the men who constructed Waitaki Dam in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

As you would expect in a rural location, many displays include rural themes.

Farming equipment, tools used to construct the Waitaki dams, rabbiters' tools and stuffed examples of pests that have plagued farmland are all on show - including a wallaby, an animal that migrated to the district from South Canterbury only several years ago.

Another display chronicles the history of the more than century-old wooden Kurow Bridge, which was replaced in 2014.

As in most other museums, there are also displays that include a multitude of items donated by people in the community, including tobacco tins, food tins, bottles, crockery, cutlery, scales, typewriters and silverware, among others.

Like most small towns, many young men sacrificed their lives in World War 1 and World War 2.

The museum honours the men who fell in both wars, and features various weapons, pieces of uniforms and equipment from both eras - including the medals awarded to Kurow man Thomas McGoun, who fought in World War 2, donated to the museum by his daughter.

One of the more special pieces in the museum is not flash or fancy.

It is a simple, wooden wheelbarrow of an unknown age that was used to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the construction of the Waitaki Dam in 2009.

Similar wheelbarrows were used extensively in the dam's construction and the one on display at the museum pays homage to the men who worked on it.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 4pm.

