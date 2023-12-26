Most challenging of days on job pays off

It is crazy how fast a flood can go from "bloody hell, that’s a lot of rain" to "it’s a state of emergency".

Ben Andrews.

I am sure I said something similar on Thursday, September 21, when Gore was hit with 102mm of rain in a 24-hour period; torrential rain and swollen rivers flooded the town.

From getting my gumboots flooded to dropping my notepad in a puddle, it was one of my most challenging days as a cadet journalist.

Being from Dunedin, but not South Dunedin, I had never experienced a flooding event that turned the backyard of my flat into a swimming pool.

Rain began late in the morning and by 5pm about 85mm had fallen on the district.

It overwhelmed both the Gore and Mataura stormwater networks, causing surface flooding and threatening homes and businesses.

St Peter’s College was completely underwater and so were many homes in Robertson and Pukaki Sts.

It would be fair to say I was a bit out of my depth.

The fact I was the only reporter in Gore that day added to the challenge.

I was tasked with getting video, photos and a range of comments.

Unsurprisingly, it was monumentally difficult to get those during an historic rainfall event.

Getting busy people to talk was difficult, as was taking video in the atrocious conditions.

But sandbags, I lifted plenty of them. And I took lots of photographs.

It made the front page of the Otago Daily Times.

The challenge of reporting on the Gore flood was a great learning experience.

As a cadet reporter, I have found grabbing the eel by the tail works well for me.

By being sent out on my own — in the pouring rain — I was forced to get out there and just do it.

— Ben Andrews, PIJF cadet reporter