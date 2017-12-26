My Mother's Kitchen: Simmering Beef Noodle Soup

Jennifer Chou with her mother Elanor. Photos: Kelly Lindsay

Mum worked full-time as a teacher so during the week we had quick and easy dinners. The weekends were another story though and she often made us this beef noodle soup, simmered for over two hours, as a special treat. Back then she made a kid-friendly non-spicy version, but this is the traditional version with chillies.

Simmering Beef Noodle Soup

Serves 6

Dairy-free

Time: 1 hour, plus 2 hours inactive



INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp vegetable oil, divided

500g beef brisket, cut into 3cm cubes

500g beef shin, cut into 3cm cubes

1 thumb-sized knob of ginger, peeled and sliced

6 cloves garlic, crushed

23 Thai red chillies, or other small red chillies, whole

1 large tomato, roughly chopped

2 tbsp white sugar

1 tbsp Sichuan chilli bean sauce (doubanjiang)

240ml Chinese rice wine

2.4 litres water

1/2 cup light soy sauce

1 cup dark soy sauce

2 whole star anise

1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns

1kg flour, udon, or rice noodles

400g bok choy

Sour pickles, to garnish

Handful of fresh coriander, to garnish Chilli oil, to serve



METHOD

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan for which you have a lid over a medium-high heat.

Add half of the beef and brown well on all sides. Transfer browned beef to a large plate, heat a second tablespoon of oil in the saucepan, and brown the remaining beef the same way, transferring to the plate when done.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the saucepan.

Add ginger, garlic, and chillies and cook for about 1 minute until fragrant, stirring often.

Add tomato and cook, stirring, for a further minute.

Add sugar and chilli bean sauce, increase the heat to medium-high, and stir until the liquids come just up to a simmer.

Stir the browned beef into the saucepan, then the rice wine.

Simmer for 1 minute, scraping any browned pieces from the bottom of the saucepan and stirring them in.

Stir in water, soy sauces, star anise, and peppercorns.

Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover, and gently simmer for about 2 hours until the meat slightly falls apart when pressed with a fork.

If the meat is not yet tender but the saucepan is looking a little dry, add a little extra water and continue to cook as needed.

When the beef is ready, cook the noodles according to the packet instructions.

While the noodles are cooking, remove the cooked beef from the soup and set aside.

Strain the soup, picking out any visible beef pieces, garlic, chilli, and tomato, and discarding the remaining solids.

Return the beef, reserved solids, and liquids to the saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the bok choy and wilt in the soup for 1-2 minutes until tender.

Strain the noodles and divide between six shallow serving bowls.

Divide soup between each bowl.

Serve immediately, with sour pickles, fresh coriander, and chilli oil to taste.

TIP

For the sour pickles I like Chinese or Thai Sour Mustard Pickles, made with mustard cabbage.

• Recipe © Jennifer Chou. Reproduced from My Mother’s Kitchen, published by Potton & Burton, available nationwide