Obsolete: the landline phone

Born: 1874.

Death: By the 2018 census, landline-fitted households in Auckland had fallen to 59%.

Use: Making a phone call.

Description: If you know the extension number you require, please dial it now. Otherwise please listen to the following three-minute precis of our Covid-19 countermeasures and an exhortation to contact us via our website. Oh, and your call is important to us.

If Alexander Graham Bell wanted to tell his assistant Thomas Watson ‘‘come here — I want to see you’’ nowadays he would, of course, call his mobile, or send a text message if it wasn’t all that urgent.

Bell would be far too sensible to attempt to use the mobile phone’s poor relation, the cordless phone, which cannot transmit through a sheet of A4 office paper and has a battery life slightly shorter than a typical corporate welcome message, and he might find that Watson had taken it home for the weekend in his pocket — for this reason, my boss restored a plugged-in landline on his desk, to make sure it remained there; a rare triumph for copper over ether.

Comeback: The 2004 apocalyptic movie The Day After Tomorrow depicted coin-operated public phones as the only means of communication — maybe climate armageddon will give copper a last call.

— Peter Dowden