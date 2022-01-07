Friday, 7 January 2022

ODT favourite photos: Linda Robertson

    This photo of former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull was not taken last year but became poignant when he died in April after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
    Age was no barrier for Hamiora Smith (5) when he competed in a duck-calling competition with his dad, Eli, at Mornington Tap House in April.
    Sparks flew as Peter Mason demonstrated how to make lime plaster using a forge at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum in May.
    Otago Boys’ High School winger Aaron Morrison was tackled by Nelson College opposite Timoci Sauvia during the Rugby South Island First XV final at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in November.
    Freddie Dick (8) admires his sister, Olivia's (9), newly shaved head during a special Sawyers Bay School assembly in September. Olivia was keen to show her support for her brother who had been diagnosed with Pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. After...
    Otago Daily Times photographer Linda Robertson picks her favourite photographs of the year.
     
     
     
     
