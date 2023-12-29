Out and about . . .

Two men sit in an E-M-F motor car above the junction of the Kawarau and Arrow rivers, about 1912. The driver, John Benson Cartsburn Watt, was proprietor of the Gore Motor Garage. PHOTO: PHOTOGRAPHER UNKNOWN, HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA

Hocken Collections recently launched a new digital collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings.

This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site.

It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time.

The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/

