Paying a toll for the track

Dolly Finnerty (left), Lizzie Hunt (centre) and Isa Finnerty extract a toll from young travellers at Finnerty’s toll gate at Nicols Creek, in Dunedin, about 1898. Michael Finnerty charged a toll for use of the track across his property to Nicols Falls. PHOTO: WILLIAM WILLIAMS / HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA

Hocken Collections recently launched a new Digital Collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings.

This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site.

It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time.

The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/