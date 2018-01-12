Raspberry treat will win friends

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Raspberry tiramisu
Prep 30min, serves 2
Mascarpone custard mixture
1 egg yolk
¼ cup caster sugar
¼ vanilla pod or 2 drops vanilla essence
90g mascarpone cheese
Coffee mixture
200ml coffee (ideally Fairtrade freshly ground espresso coffee, but plunger works well, too)
1 Tbsp caster sugar
40ml marsala
2 drops of vanilla essence
To assemble
Savoiardi or ladyfinger biscuits
About 20 raspberries
Grated dark chocolate
1 Tbsp raw cacao powder or cocoa powder
Method
Whisk the egg yolk and caster sugar together in a bowl until you get a soft buttery consistency. Scrape seeds from the vanilla pod and add to egg mixture. Add the mascarpone cheese and mix through until it reaches a runny custard consistency. Dissolve caster sugar into coffee and add marsala and vanilla essence.
Take 2 x 200ml glasses or vessels and start layering ingredients starting with the biscuits. Cut the biscuits to size for the vessel or glass. Dunk the biscuits into coffee mixture and then place in the bottom of glass/vessel. Cover soaked biscuits with mascarpone custard mixture. Add a layer of 5 raspberries. Then a layer of grated chocolate. Repeat layers soaked biscuits, custard mixture, raspberries — then top with a final dusting of cacao or cocoa powder. Chill in fridge for up to 2 hours then serve.
TIP When you soak the biscuits don’t over-soak because they’ll get all mushy and you don’t want mushy biscuits. Oh, and don’t under-soak them, as then they’ll be too crunchy. It’s a fine line between crunch and mush, but you’ll know what I mean when you check them!
- Angelo’s Wild Kitchen by Angelo Georgalli, Beatnik Publishing RRP $44.99, beatnikshop.com. Photographs by Sally Greer