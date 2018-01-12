Friday, 12 January 2018

Raspberry treat will win friends

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    Successful restaurateur and TV personality Angelo Georgalli serves up simple, user-friendly recipes in his latest publication, Angelo’s Wild Kitchen bringing wholesome, nutritious cooking into reach for the whole family.

    Raspberry tiramisu

     

    Prep 30min, serves 2

    Angelo Georgalli. Photo: supplied
    Angelo Georgalli. Photo: supplied
    The kids and I hang out all year for fresh raspberries. Where we live, in the Cardrona Valley, they tend not to grow wild, but there’s a raspberry farm just down the road. I have to ban the kids from the kitchen if there’s fresh raspberries in the fridge — before you know it, they’re gone! Raspberries are amazing in any kind of dish, sweet or savoury. Their gorgeous tartness cuts through the sweet and fatty flavours of cheeses and cream, leaving the palette feeling revived and refreshed. They’re also so good for you and full of antioxidants. This is a magic dish to serve for friends.

    Mascarpone custard mixture

    1 egg yolk
    ¼ cup caster sugar
    ¼ vanilla pod or 2 drops vanilla essence
    90g mascarpone cheese

    Coffee mixture

    200ml coffee (ideally Fairtrade freshly ground espresso coffee, but plunger works well, too)
    1 Tbsp caster sugar
    40ml marsala
    2 drops of vanilla essence

    To assemble

    Savoiardi or ladyfinger biscuits
    About 20 raspberries
    Grated dark chocolate
    1 Tbsp raw cacao powder or cocoa powder

    Method

    Whisk the egg yolk and caster sugar together in a bowl until you get a soft buttery consistency. Scrape seeds from the vanilla pod and add to egg mixture. Add the mascarpone cheese and mix through until it reaches a runny custard consistency. Dissolve caster sugar into coffee and add marsala and vanilla essence.

    Take 2 x 200ml glasses or vessels and start layering ingredients starting with the biscuits. Cut the biscuits to size for the vessel or glass. Dunk the biscuits into coffee mixture and then place in the bottom of glass/vessel. Cover soaked biscuits with mascarpone custard mixture. Add a layer of 5 raspberries. Then a layer of grated chocolate. Repeat layers  soaked biscuits, custard mixture, raspberries — then top with a final dusting of cacao or cocoa powder. Chill in fridge for up to 2 hours then serve.

    TIP  When you soak the biscuits don’t over-soak because they’ll get all mushy and you don’t want mushy biscuits.  Oh, and don’t under-soak them, as then they’ll be too crunchy. It’s a fine line between crunch and mush, but you’ll know what I mean when you check them!

    - Angelo’s Wild Kitchen by Angelo Georgalli, Beatnik Publishing RRP $44.99, beatnikshop.com. Photographs by Sally Greer

     
    Comment now

    Add a Comment