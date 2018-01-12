Raspberry treat will win friends

Raspberry tiramisu

Successful restaurateur and TV personality Angelo Georgalli serves up simple, user-friendly recipes in his latest publication, Angelo’s Wild Kitchen bringing wholesome, nutritious cooking into reach for the whole family.

Prep 30min, serves 2

The kids and I hang out all year for fresh raspberries. Where we live, in the Cardrona Valley, they tend not to grow wild, but there’s a raspberry farm just down the road. I have to ban the kids from the kitchen if there’s fresh raspberries in the fridge — before you know it, they’re gone! Raspberries are amazing in any kind of dish, sweet or savoury. Their gorgeous tartness cuts through the sweet and fatty flavours of cheeses and cream, leaving the palette feeling revived and refreshed. They’re also so good for you and full of antioxidants. This is a magic dish to serve for friends.

Mascarpone custard mixture

1 egg yolk

¼ cup caster sugar

¼ vanilla pod or 2 drops vanilla essence

90g mascarpone cheese

Coffee mixture

200ml coffee (ideally Fairtrade freshly ground espresso coffee, but plunger works well, too)

1 Tbsp caster sugar

40ml marsala

2 drops of vanilla essence

To assemble

Savoiardi or ladyfinger biscuits

About 20 raspberries

Grated dark chocolate

1 Tbsp raw cacao powder or cocoa powder

Method

Whisk the egg yolk and caster sugar together in a bowl until you get a soft buttery consistency. Scrape seeds from the vanilla pod and add to egg mixture. Add the mascarpone cheese and mix through until it reaches a runny custard consistency. Dissolve caster sugar into coffee and add marsala and vanilla essence.

Take 2 x 200ml glasses or vessels and start layering ingredients starting with the biscuits. Cut the biscuits to size for the vessel or glass. Dunk the biscuits into coffee mixture and then place in the bottom of glass/vessel. Cover soaked biscuits with mascarpone custard mixture. Add a layer of 5 raspberries. Then a layer of grated chocolate. Repeat layers soaked biscuits, custard mixture, raspberries — then top with a final dusting of cacao or cocoa powder. Chill in fridge for up to 2 hours then serve.

TIP When you soak the biscuits don’t over-soak because they’ll get all mushy and you don’t want mushy biscuits. Oh, and don’t under-soak them, as then they’ll be too crunchy. It’s a fine line between crunch and mush, but you’ll know what I mean when you check them!

- Angelo’s Wild Kitchen by Angelo Georgalli, Beatnik Publishing RRP $44.99, beatnikshop.com. Photographs by Sally Greer