Saturday, 8 January 2022

Recipe: Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

    In summer the last thing you feel like doing is spending too much time in the kitchen. This recipe from Wellington food writer Lucy Corry can be whipped up  quickly and is ideal for last-minute guests.
     

    With hot-smoked salmon, a splash of wine and a slosh of cream, this is not your average pasta and sauce. It’s easy to make, however, and turns a desperate after-work dinner into something that feels much more luxurious.

    Serves: 2 generously

    Prep time 10 minutes

    Cook time 10-12 minutes

    • 1 tbsp butter
    • 1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced
    • 1 tbsp water
    • ½ cup frozen peas
    • finely grated zest of 1 lemon
    • ¼ cup white wine
    • ¼ cup cream
    • salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 150g hot-smoked salmon, flaked into pieces
    • 150–200g dried pappardelle or fettuccine pasta
    • handful of pea shoots or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

    Set a large pot of water to boil for the pasta.

    While you’re waiting, melt the butter in a small pot set over a medium heat. Add the leek and water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally.

    Add the frozen peas, lemon zest and wine and let it come to a simmer.

    Add the cream and season well with black pepper, then turn off the heat. Add the salmon and set aside.

    When the water boils, add the pasta and a generous amount of salt.

    Cook until al dente — about 10-12 minutes or according to the packet directions — then drain, reserving ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water.

    Stir the cream sauce through the cooked pasta, adding a little of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it as necessary. Garnish with pea shoots or finely chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

     

    The book:
    Homecooked by Lucy Corry. 
    Penguin. Photography Carolyn Robertson. RRP $55
     
     

     

     

