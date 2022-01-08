Recipe: Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

With hot-smoked salmon, a splash of wine and a slosh of cream, this is not your average pasta and sauce. It’s easy to make, however, and turns a desperate after-work dinner into something that feels much more luxurious.

Serves: 2 generously

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 10-12 minutes

1 tbsp butter

1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced

1 tbsp water

½ cup frozen peas

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup white wine

¼ cup cream

salt and freshly ground black pepper

150g hot-smoked salmon, flaked into pieces

150–200g dried pappardelle or fettuccine pasta

handful of pea shoots or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Set a large pot of water to boil for the pasta.

While you’re waiting, melt the butter in a small pot set over a medium heat. Add the leek and water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally.

Add the frozen peas, lemon zest and wine and let it come to a simmer.

Add the cream and season well with black pepper, then turn off the heat. Add the salmon and set aside.

When the water boils, add the pasta and a generous amount of salt.

Cook until al dente — about 10-12 minutes or according to the packet directions — then drain, reserving ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water.

Stir the cream sauce through the cooked pasta, adding a little of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it as necessary. Garnish with pea shoots or finely chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

The book:

Homecooked by Lucy Corry.

Penguin. Photography Carolyn Robertson. RRP $55