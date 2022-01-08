Recipe: Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
With hot-smoked salmon, a splash of wine and a slosh of cream, this is not your average pasta and sauce. It’s easy to make, however, and turns a desperate after-work dinner into something that feels much more luxurious.
Serves: 2 generously
Prep time 10 minutes
Cook time 10-12 minutes
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp water
- ½ cup frozen peas
- finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup white wine
- ¼ cup cream
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 150g hot-smoked salmon, flaked into pieces
- 150–200g dried pappardelle or fettuccine pasta
- handful of pea shoots or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
While you’re waiting, melt the butter in a small pot set over a medium heat. Add the leek and water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally.
Add the frozen peas, lemon zest and wine and let it come to a simmer.
Add the cream and season well with black pepper, then turn off the heat. Add the salmon and set aside.
When the water boils, add the pasta and a generous amount of salt.
Stir the cream sauce through the cooked pasta, adding a little of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it as necessary. Garnish with pea shoots or finely chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.