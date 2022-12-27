Reviewers reveal their treasures of the year

Bushline

The Otago Daily Times’ book-reviewing team select their top picks from 2022. Among them are heavyweight prize finalists, New Zealand can-do attitude and a talking magpie.



BUSHLINE

Robbie Burton

Potton & Burton

After 30 years helming a successful publishing house, Robbie Burton knows what a great book looks like — and can write one. This book draws the reader in and each chapter is compelling in its own right. The highlight was the finale, where Burton eloquently describes the deep sense of connection with the mountainous regions of Te Waipounamu and with Nelson, and why he has largely remained close to both throughout his life.

GRAND

Noelle McCarthy

Penguin Random House

Noelle McCarthy’s unflinching memoir of life growing up in Ireland, moving to New Zealand, and returning home to visit her dying mother is a refreshing, searingly honest treasure. The broadcaster and writer’s warmth and wit are on full display as she charts the messy realities of addiction and generational trauma. McCarthy admits that she may not be the most reliable narrator, but that self-awareness only adds to the book’s authenticity. There is some heavy subject matter but it is also funny and sharp. Memoirs are a dime a dozen these days, but Grand is one that will stick with you.

THE LIBRARY: A FRAGILE HISTORY

Andrew Pettegree & Arthur der Weduwen

Profile Books

Readers will come away from this book with an optimistic hope that libraries, in one form or another, are so ingrained in our mental and physical landscape, that their future is assured. Appropriately, the high production standard of The Library proves the point. The nature of books, their tangibility and versatility, will, the authors suggest, ensure an enduring shelf life for libraries and their contents. Long live the book!

THE AXEMAN’S CARNIVAL

Catherine Chidgey

Te Herenga Waka University Press

Catherine Chidgey has created something special here. Set in Central Otago, Marnie and her husband Rob run a struggling sheep farm. Tama, our magpie narrator, is rescued as a fledgling and adopted into the family. Jester, mimic and mischief-maker, only Tama senses the danger brewing in the "yolk-yellow house" on Wilderness Rd. A dark domestic tale, suffused with creeping dread, the story is lightened by the feathered antics of Tama. Ultimately, this is a love story between woman and bird. It also has one of the best wood-chopping competition scenes in modern fiction.

TRUST

Hernan Diaz

Picador

Hernan Diaz made this year’s Booker Prize longlist with this shape-shifting novel about money, class, finance and myth-making. Divided into four parts, the storynovel begins simply enough with a novel "Bonds: A Novel" — the story of Benjamin and Helen Rask’s rise to social prominence in the 1920s. Subsequent parts will call into question every expectation you might have had about where the story is headed. There are some surprising reveals lurking. Trust is a coolly, quizzical meditation on "American mythologies" and a fascinating follow-up to the author’s criminally under-rated first novel In the Distance.

GRIMMISH

Michael Winkler

Puncher & Wattman

Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee called this "the strangest book you are likely to read this year". He is probably not wrong. This self-published gem is based on the story of Italian-American boxer Joe Grim who toured Australia in the early 20th century, showing off his unnatural talents in absorbing physical punishment. As a pugilist, it was not his hands he was known for but his chin. Grim got knocked down but he always, always got up again. Grimmish does that incredibly difficult thing treading the line between fact and fiction. It is a meditation on pain, wonderfully weird — a cult classic.

SEVEN STEEPLES

Sara Baume

Tramp Press

Bell and Sigh take their burgeoning relationship to an isolated home in the southwest of Ireland. There, detached from friends and family, they revel in their seclusion (save for their two dogs) and gradually their lives merge with the ebb and flow of the seasons. The plot — if there is one — is driven by the couple’s routines and their self-assigned roles in domestic life. It does not sound thrilling, and it is not supposed to be. There is a gorgeous subtlety to the writing as the author gently explores themes of home, relationships and how we interact with the world around us.

ELENA KNOWS

Claudia Pineiro

Charco Press

A finalist for the International Booker Prize, Elena Knows would have been a worthy winner. The story follows the eponymous protagonist in the aftermath of her daughter’s death. Crippled by Parkinson's, Elena shuffles around Buenos Aires in the search of the truth, totally reliant on medication for her physical functioning. Brilliantly paced, always unpredictable, Claudia Pineiro avoids any of the cliches of traditional crime writing. Always thought-provoking, Edinburgh-based Charco Press is gaining a stellar reputation for literary fiction. Their book covers are the best around, too.

HERE GOES NOTHING

Steve Toltz

Penguin Random House

The winner of this year’s Booker Prize, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, wishes it was as good as this. Both novels are based in the afterlife (protagonists having been murdered) but Steve Toltz is genuinely funny. For narrator Angus Mooney, death is no holiday. And he has to navigate it while the love of his life is seduced by the man who killed him. Toltz is the king of the cutting one-liner but there is far more depth to this than his comical whimsy would have you think. It may take him seven years to write a book, but it is worth the wait.

WINTER TIME

Laurence Fearnley

Penguin Random House

Winter Time is set in the freezing high-country landscapes of the Mackenzie Basin, home to clear, wide starry skies, tussock and few people. Our grieving protagonist has returned to the small community following a sibling’s death. Yet, rather than find clarity, answers become even more elusive. Local antagonisms ripple just below the surface. Dunedin writer Laurence Fearnley’s work is beautifully crafted as the reader feels drawn into the depth of the bright cold and isolation. For South Islanders, it is especially meaningful to see their wide landscapes quietly celebrated, while we watch this private story of personal grief and confusion play out.