The South's most inspirational - part four

We continue with part four of the Otago Daily Times’ five-part series to name the South’s 20 most inspiring people this year.

Te Kaika chief executive Albie Laurence administers a Covid-19 jab to Porourangu Templeton-Reedy while Kiritea Smith looks on. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Albie Laurence

Health advocate

Te Kaika health hub co-founder Albie Laurence is not one to seek individual praise.

Te Kaika means "the village" and he is quick to stress that a large team of volunteers and staff have raised the organisation from nothing to really quite something in just three years.

From its Caversham base, Te Kaika has from the start taken an innovative and inclusive approach to tackling health and deprivation issues with its one-stop approach to medical and social needs.

Last year would have been a big one for the organisation regardless, after confirmation the Ngai Tahu-owned Otakou Health Ltd — which operates Te Kaika — had secured a contract to expand its premises to build a wellbeing centre.

But where Te Kaika really made a difference was stepping up in the shadow of the Delta outbreak and giving the southern Covid-19 vaccination drive a serious and much-needed boot along.

In just a few days Te Kaika organised, then successfully ran, the nation’s first drive-through vaccination centre.

It doubled down a few weeks later, joining forces with Pacific Island and Maori students associations to run a mass vaccination event at Forsyth Barr Stadium targeting those under-jabbed young communities.

Then it turned the keys to start up the South’s first vaccination bus.

"A lot of this was completely unplanned, but we felt we had the ability to do something to provide a service, so we jumped at it," Mr Laurence said.

Covid-19 lockdown provided many southerners with the motivation they needed to get vaccinated and Te Kaika was able to move quickly to meet that need.

"It felt like we harnessed that Kiwi community spirit: Dunedin is not a large city, everyone is one degree of separation away from someone else, and it felt like everybody was getting stuck in, getting together and making it work, which was a special part of all that."

— Mike Houlahan

Jazz educator and musician Bill Martin founded the Dunedin Jazz Club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bill Martin

Musician

The arts sector has suffered more than many others under the past 18 months’ worth of Covid-19 lockdowns, social distancing requirements and a lack of international travel.

In Dunedin, however, jazz music is flourishing — thanks, in large part, to the efforts of Bill Martin.

An educator and leading figure on the local Dunedin jazz scene in his own right, in early 2021 Mr Martin decided to create a grassroots movement to not only offer opportunities for young local players to upskill, but also create a space for professionals to introduce audiences to the music he loved.

And so, the Dunedin Jazz Club was born.

Throughout the year, the club presented monthly jazz concerts on Saturday nights at Hanover Hall, a space which featured a Yamaha grand piano, excellent acoustics, luxury seating and a cash bar to create the full experience of being at a jazz club.

The first concert took place in March, to sell-out (socially distanced) crowds.

Typical concerts featured solo artists from around New Zealand, who collaborated with local musicians to present a variety of jazz ensembles, from small combos to big bands.

Essentially, the club had changed the face of jazz music in Dunedin, Mr Martin said.

"Usually for jazz musicians, you turn up to a cafe or a bar and play in the corner and get paid at the end, but there’s not a lot of sense that this really is something that people want to go out and see, specifically, he said.

"So to be selling out concerts, in a pandemic, it really was a big moment."

The Dunedin Jazz Club will resume in March 2022.

— Courtney White

Henley dairy farmer Harjinder Singh Chander on his 136th circuit of Baldwin St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Harjinder Singh Chander

Gumboot king and mental health advocate

Dairy farmers are hardy blokes, but few are like Harjinder Singh Chander.

The 30-year-old Henley dairy farmer rarely takes a day off, but when he did earlier this year, he climbed Mt Everest — some of it with his gumboots on.

Well, not exactly Mt Everest.

Mr Chander ran 139 circuits up and down Baldwin St in 28 hours and 25 minutes, which is more than the equivalent length of the 8848m route up Mt Everest.

His record time was nearly 7.5 hours quicker than the previous record set by Christchurch man Andrew Roozen.

Why did he decide to bust a gut on his day off? Because he wanted to support and raise awareness of mental health issues in New Zealand, particularly among farmers, who were not very good at talking about their mental health.

He says mental illness is a serious issue in New Zealand and it is often ignored.

There are almost 500 deaths a year in New Zealand due to suicide and the number is not decreasing.

In the world, someone dies as a result of suicide every 40 seconds, and about a third of Kiwis will suffer with mental distress in their lifetime.

Mr Chander wanted to take action to highlight the issue by running, because it was a great way to alleviate depression, relieve stress, and lower blood pressure.

It’s not the first extreme run he has completed.

On other days away from cowshed duties, he has run the Queenstown Marathon in gumboots, run for 15 hours up and down Mt Cargill in gumboots and overalls, and completed the 326km Alps2Ocean Ultra.

After being told of his selection, he quipped: "News like this is very good for my mental health. It has inspired me to keep running for this cause."

— John Lewis

Ryan Baker sold his Dunedin-founded business this year for $135 million. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ryan Baker

Tech entrepreneur

It has been a big year for Ryan Baker, one he will not forget.

This year he sold his Dunedin tech company — which produces a cloud-based appointment management system for businesses requiring scheduling of their staff and services, particularly in the beauty industry — to Denver service commerce platform EverCommerce for $135 million.

The transaction was the first of two major deals from the city’s tech sector, after Education Perfect was sold to an overseas investment company.

Mr Baker started the business with Andrew Schofield and Will Berger in 2011, and their story has become an inspiration to startups wanting expand globally from their Dunedin roots.

Following Timely’s sale, Mr Baker said the key for local tech companies was to not think of it as a Dunedin ecosystem, but a global ecosystem the city could be a part of.

In September, he stood down from his leadership role at the company saying he was taking a big break with his family "to let all of this incredible experience sink in" and would see what the future held once he had done that.

— Riley Kennedy