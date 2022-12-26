PHOTOGRAPHY BY LOTTIE HEDLEY

Sophie Steevens, a proponent of natural, plant-based ingredients, encourages people to be adventurous with roast cauliflower as she says it makes a wonderful, neutral salad base.

Taste-wise, the subtle presence of roast cauliflower means the sky’s the limit when it comes to the flavours you can add to it.

Sophie Steevens particularly loves combining cauliflower with legumes, such as chickpeas and lentils, or gluten-free wholegrains, such as quinoa or millet, to create a solid salad base.

"I’ve chosen green lentils for this delicious salad, and yum, what a salad it is."

The aromatic spiced cauliflower plays against the carefully curated lentil mixture, and it’s finished with a generous drizzle of flavoursome smoky yoghurt to conquer the hearty salad.

Serves 4 or 6-8 as a side

Spiced cauliflower:

Spiced roast cauliflower, green lentils and toasted almonds with smoky yoghurt.

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets, then thickly sliced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp onion powder

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Lentil base:

1 cup dried green lentils, rinsed

3 cups water

¾ cup sliced almonds

1½ cups finely sliced curly kale or cavolo nero leaves

1 cup roughly chopped fresh mint leaves, plus extra mint leaves to serve

2 Tbsp tamari

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp coriander seeds

1 Tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tsp sea salt

Smoky yoghurt dressing

½ cup coconut yoghurt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp tamari

1 tsp pure maple syrup

½-¾ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

Preheat the oven to 180degC fan-bake. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

For the spiced cauliflower, place all the ingredients in a bowl and toss until the cauliflower is evenly coated in the spices. Transfer to the prepared tray and spread out in a single layer. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender.

For the lentil base, place the lentils and water in a saucepan, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, until soft. Drain and set aside.

Heat a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the almonds and toast, swirling the pan almost constantly to avoid burning, for about two minutes or until fragrant.

For the smoky yoghurt dressing, place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine.

To make the salad, put the kale, mint, tamari, lemon juice, coriander seeds, maple syrup and salt in a large bowl. Add the roasted cauliflower, lentils and most of the toasted almonds, then toss to combine.

To serve, transfer the salad to a serving plate and scatter over the reserved almonds, and the extra mint leaves. Drizzle over the smoky yoghurt. Serve any remaining dressing on the side.

The book

Simple Wholefoods, by Sophie Steevens, published by Allen & Unwin NZ, $49.99