Three-stage trail one of the best multi-day rides in NZ

A cycle tourer at the Mavora Lakes.

This fantastic trail around the Eyre Mountains south of Queenstown is being rolled out in three stages.

One stage is already complete: it follows an existing back-country road with great scenery and virtually no traffic. It goes from the shores of Lake Wakatipu to the Mavora Lakes or vice versa.

The second stage, completed in October 2015, is a rail trail from Kingston, at the southern tip of Lake Wakatipu, south to Lumsden and Mossburn.

The final stage is a mix of cycle trail and gravel road between Mossburn and the Mavora Lakes, making this one of the best multi-day rides in New Zealand.

Extract from The New Zealand Cycle Trails Nga Haerenga: A Guide to New Zealand’s Great Rides by Jonathan Kennett, published by Random House NZ, RRP: $50.00

Start point Queenstown

End point Kingston

Distance 196km

Likely time 3-5 days

Grading Grade 1 (very easy) to grade 3 (intermediate)

Surface Smooth rail trail and back-country gravel roads

Bike type Mountain bike or comfort/hybrid bike

Map and trail website www.aroundthemountains.co.nz for a trail map

In emergencies There is little cellphone coverage on much of this trail. An emergency personal locator beacon (PLB) is optional.

Bike hire www.aroundthemountains.co.nz or numerous operators in Queenstown

Getting there There are regular flights every day into Queenstown. You’ll need to book water transport in advance. Lake Wakatipu’s historic steamer TSS Earnslaw leaves daily over summer, every 2 hours from 10am to 8pm (www.realjourneys.co.nz); Queenstown Water Taxis offer more flexible times; phone (03) 441-1124.

Trail transport To get back to Queenstown from Kingston you’ll need to book a shuttle. Try www.aroundthemountains.co.nz or Queenstown Bike Taxis; phone 021 296-7643, www.queenstownbiketaxis.co.nz.

Special considerations This trail is best ridden during November to May. It is best not to ride the trail over winter or spring.