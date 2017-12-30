Saturday, 30 December 2017

Three-stage trail one of the best multi-day rides in NZ

    A cycle tourer at the Mavora Lakes.
    Summer is a great time to get on your bike and hit the trails. Cycling author Jonathan Kennett has covered the miles and offers some recommendations.

    This fantastic trail around the Eyre Mountains south of Queenstown is being rolled out in three stages.

    One stage is already complete: it follows an existing back-country road with great scenery and virtually no traffic. It goes from the shores of Lake Wakatipu to the Mavora Lakes or vice versa.

    The second stage, completed in October 2015, is a rail trail from Kingston, at the southern tip of Lake Wakatipu, south to Lumsden and Mossburn. 

    The final stage is a mix of cycle trail and gravel road between Mossburn and the Mavora Lakes, making this one of the best multi-day rides in New Zealand.

    Extract from The New Zealand Cycle Trails Nga Haerenga: A Guide to New Zealand’s Great Rides by Jonathan Kennett, published by Random House NZ, RRP: $50.00 

     

    Summary 

    Start point Queenstown  

    End point Kingston 

    Distance 196km

    Likely time 3-5 days 

    Grading Grade 1 (very easy) to grade 3 (intermediate) 

    Surface Smooth rail trail and back-country gravel roads

    Bike type Mountain bike or comfort/hybrid bike

    Map and trail website www.aroundthemountains.co.nz for a trail map

    In emergencies There is little cellphone coverage on much of this trail. An emergency personal locator beacon (PLB) is optional.

    Bike hire www.aroundthemountains.co.nz or numerous operators in Queenstown

    Getting there There are regular flights every day into Queenstown. You’ll need to book water transport in advance. Lake Wakatipu’s historic steamer  TSS Earnslaw leaves daily over summer, every 2 hours from 10am to 8pm (www.realjourneys.co.nz); Queenstown Water Taxis offer more flexible times; phone (03) 441-1124.

    Trail transport To get back to Queenstown from Kingston you’ll need to book a shuttle. Try www.aroundthemountains.co.nz or Queenstown Bike Taxis; phone 021 296-7643, www.queenstownbiketaxis.co.nz.

    Special considerations This trail is best ridden during November to May. It is best not to ride the trail over winter or spring.

