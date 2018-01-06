On the trail of excellent wine and food

Crossing the Waimea River on a suspension bridge constructed for the Great Taste Trail.

For a leisurely cycling holiday, in a region famous for wine, food, art and fashion, you can’t beat the Great Taste Trail.

There are so many things to see and do, you could easily stretch this two- or three-day trip into a week and wonder where the time has gone.

The Great Taste Trail has two excellent multi-day options — the full loop for keen cyclists, and the Coastal Route for those who want to really cruise and spend time taking in the sights. Both rides start from Nelson city, or the airport.

The full 175km loop is best done in a clockwise direction. From Nelson, it heads south past the airport, through the small town of Brightwater, to Wakefield. From there, it climbs over Dovedale Saddle to Woodstock and flies down to Motueka or Kaiteriteri, before heading back to Nelson via Mapua.

The 77km Coastal Route also starts from Nelson, then just south of the airport it heads west, skirting around the Waimea Estuary and across farmland and Rabbit Island to Mapua. From Mapua it heads to Motueka via Ruby Bay and Tasman View Road. The final section heads around the coast at Motueka and through Riwaka to Kaiteriteri. From there, a shuttle can take you back to Nelson. The Great Taste Trail has more cycle-friendly businesses supporting it than any other trail. The region is famous for good weather, great scenery, creative arts, award-winning wineries, orchards and the World of Wearable Art and Classic Cars Museum.

