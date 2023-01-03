Unusual challenges in mountain retreat

The roof-line reflects the angles of the surrounding mountains. PHOTOS: BEN RUFFELL

Whoever would have thought that the worst enemy of a building engineered to withstand 300kmh winds, earthquakes and a 2m snow-load would be something no bigger than a running shoe?

But combating the kea, that engaging bandit of the high country, is exactly what owner, designer and structural engineer Martyn Myer had to factor in when designing the luxury holiday experience that is Whare Kea Chalet.

Situated 1700m above sea level, high above the snow-line of the Southern Alps, it was never going to be easy, but it was the kea that presented a unique challenge.

As Myer explains: "Everything else was to be expected in an extremely exposed position like this, but the kea is something else. They’re extremely intelligent and inquisitive, and take great delight in attacking everything they find interesting ... including window seals."

Amusing as antics like this might be, the joke would soon wear thin when the only access for maintenance is via a 20-minute helicopter ride from Wanaka. The kea, and the damage they could cause, had to be planned for along with everything else.

Whare Kea Chalet was a dream a long time in the making.

Myer had conceived the idea when riding out a blizzard in an uncomfortable mountain hut.

"I couldn’t get the idea of comfortable beds, hot showers and amazing views out of my head. I couldn’t leave it alone."

Finding a site in such a fragile and highly protected region was the first challenge.

"It needed to be outside of the Mount Aspiring National Park but close by; remote and totally removed from other huts, while still being only a short helicopter ride away from Wanaka.

"It needed a northerly aspect to maximise winter sunshine, and of course it had to have breath-taking views of the mountains. It also had to be in an avalanche-free zone."

Ruggedly engineered windows surround the living area and bathe it in light at all times of the day.

Much searching eventually located the perfect site on what was then a very remote part of Mount Aspiring Station, in the Buchanan mountains. Complex negotiations, initially with John Aspinall, the leaseholder of the station, then central government for a recreation permit, and finally the local authority, ultimately secured planning consent, and construction was able to begin in the summer of 2003.

What Myers has designed is everything that a traditional mountain hut is not. (He admits to being "heavily influenced" by John Mayne of Mayne and Baillieu, with detailed design from Ken Warburton from Team Architects.) From the A-framed steel exoskeleton to the foundations made from gabion baskets (large wire baskets filled with rocks), which allow it to withstand the most challenging of high-altitude weather conditions while retaining (largely) glazed walls, it is a building as dramatic and beautiful as its location.

Limiting the visual impact of the structure on the surroundings was as important to Myers, as it was to the Department of Conservation (Doc) and the local authorities. Consequently, this involved choosing a subdued colour palette, and disguising the scale of the building by locating it in such a way that it blended into the mountain that sheltered it.

Environmental impact was further minimised by using solar cells for electricity and bottled gas for cooking and heating.

A small slot kitchen — painted the blue of a deep ice crevasse — is everything the guests and staff need.

Two bedrooms, a bunkroom for staff, a kitchen and a comfortable living room girdled by decks might not sound much, but surrounded as they are by jaw-dropping scenery, it is a case of less is more.

Pine-faced marine plywood lines the interior, kitchen cabinets are the smoky blue of deep ice fissures, and the bathroom is pleasant and functional, even though the potential freezing of a septic tank ruled out the inclusion of a toilet in the bathroom. Instead, a long-drop toilet is located away from the building off the end of the deck. The sewage is helicoptered out to Wanaka when required.

A mezzanine sleeping loft under the apex of the A-frame provides the perfect retreat for children, or a viewing platform from which to fully appreciate the all-encompassing drama of the mountains and night sky.

But although this sounds like an uncomplicated scheme, construction was anything but. First, there was the weather high winds, snow, horizontal rain combined with the necessity of having everything transported in by helicopter; a requirement that added roughly one-third to the cost of the total build. Even the highly experienced Sean Brooks, of Mountain Builder, and his team found it a challenge. "It really honed the project-management side of things. We had to be highly organised; there was no popping down the road for a forgotten bit of kit. We stayed up there for weeks on end. Eventually it took two summer seasons to complete."

Suffice to say, from flying in an excavator in three pieces to dig foundations, to chasing kea running off with tools, it was a challenge.

The results are everything Myers had dreamed of that long-ago, stormy night.

"It’s always been a philosophy of mine to share with those who don’t have the requisite alpine skills the sublime nature of a remote part of the Southern Alps such as this. That this is a beautiful, comfortable place from which to enjoy the experience, that’s a bonus."

Design Notes

— The construction design of an A-framed steel exoskeleton and foundations made from gabion baskets allow the walls to be largely glazed while still being able to withstand extreme weather conditions.

— The land, leased from the Department of Conservation on land originally a part of Mount Aspiring Station, is situated 1700m above sea level. It had to be in an avalanche-free zone, and sited in such a way that its bulk was concealed by the mountain behind it.

Fact file

Site: n/a

Building size: 78sqm: 63sqm footprint, plus 15sqm mezzanine.

Orientation: Northwest.

Builder: Sean Brooks, Mountain Builder Ltd.

Products and Materials

Interior lining: Pine-faced marine plywood.

Heating: Gas-powered, imitation wood-fired, slow-combustion stove.

Power: 3kW of solar cells feeding 35kW of battery storage, inverting to 240V AC.

Rainwater collection: 3 x 900L tanks.

Communications: Microwave communication link for internet broadcasting of public access weather station and web cam.

Toilet: Long-drop, with fly-in/fly-out sewage tank.

The book

Extracted from Small Holiday Houses, by Catherine Foster, published by Penguin Random House NZ, RRP $55. Text © Catherine Foster, 2022