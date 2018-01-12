Use your zoom

Couch potatoes change channels on the box without moving by using the remote control. With the flick of a thumb photographers can change their perspective without moving, as well.

With your lens zoomed out to wide angle your photograph will be sharp from the front to the back and will show a lot of the scene in front of the camera. This is good if you wish to show the location where your subject was photographed.

Zoom in and you now will have very little of the surroundings. You will also have limited depth of field, (the area in front and behind the subject which is in focus). This is great for portrait photography. A word of warning when using a wide-angle lens: it is easy to distort the background. This is especially noticeable when photographing buildings.