Saturday, 9 January 2021

Variety on offer in prolific fishery

    Superb fishing conditions on the Taieri River near Henley. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    The lower Taieri river is a very productive fishery with a good population of resident brown trout, large sea-run trout from September to November, perch, flounder and mullet.

    The stretch of water from the Allanton Bridge to the sea is open year round.

    A lovely picnic and fishing area is to be found at the White House, at the end of the gravel road past the Henley Ferry Bridge.

    Access to the river is readily available between Outram and Henley, from roads and picnic areas accessible from SH1 and SH87.

    Method

    Artificial fly, spinner, bait

    Live bait is the most successful in slow moving section, as well as spin fishing along the edges. Use plain silver lures from August on, black or green by November, and gold in December. Good fishing is possible in the evenings around November, when the grass grub beetles are flying.

    Spinners, weighted nymphs and dry flies can all be used with success.

    Regulations

    Sports fishing licence.

    Bag limit four trout; one salmon

    No size limit.

