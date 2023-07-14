Life & Style

Skip to main content
News Tips and Trends
Support the skin you’re in with a collagen boost
Collagen is on-trend.
Haute couture show depicts an idyllic Paris
Haute couture show depicts an idyllic Paris
Chanel’s haute couture show took place in an entirely different Paris from the city that has been in the headlines this week, finds Jess Cartner-Morley.
Diana's 'black sheep' jumper up for sale
Diana's 'black sheep' jumper up for sale
A jumper worn by Britain’s late Princess Diana depicting a black sheep is headed for auction and could sell for more than $100,000.
Overnight by rail in winter
Overnight by rail in winter
Denise Stephens takes the slow train to Tokyo.
SUBSCRIBER
Our fragile food system
SUBSCRIBER
Our fragile food system
Recent damage to North Island food crops because of adverse weather events and the impact of the Covid pandemic on supply chains has shone a light on the fragility of New Zealand’s food system.
SUBSCRIBER
Time of year for bottling new vintage of pinot noir
SUBSCRIBER
Time of year for bottling new vintage of pinot noir
The cycle of the vineyard/winery year means space is at a premium as harvest draws near.
SUBSCRIBER
Persimmons with coconut, lime and brown sugar meringues
SUBSCRIBER
Persimmons with coconut, lime and brown sugar meringues
I just adore this combination: crunchy brown sugar meringues, filled with whipped coconut cream and juicy, tangy persimmons.
Soy fuels food riot
Soy fuels food riot
Asian home cooking done quickly with ease and minimal mess is what Australian chef and food writer Lara Lee is about.
The battle for a river's future
The battle for a river's future
Restoring the degraded Manuherikia River and its creeks now trumps the demands of irrigators accused of sucking the life from it. Mary Williams reports on the contested catchment's future.
SUBSCRIBER
A life-saving whakapapa
SUBSCRIBER
A life-saving whakapapa
My whakapapa saved my life.
Bright foliage adds splashes of colour to a winter garden
Bright foliage adds splashes of colour to a winter garden
During these cooler winter months, there may be some areas around the garden lacking in a bit of colour.
Fashion show puts on region’s many threads
Fashion show puts on region’s many threads
Matariki celebrations in Southland began with a fashion show celebrating the talent, culture and diversity across the region.
Sth African designers giving new life to Western waste
Sth African designers giving new life to Western waste
South African aspiring designers Khumo Morojele and Klein Muis spend hours at a second-hand street market in Johannesburg looking for fashion items.
Cover-up over southern pilot's loss at sea
Cover-up over southern pilot's loss at sea
A southern-born NZ Air Force flying officer was lost at sea in World War 2. An investigation into the disappearance revealed a cover-up.
Tastebuds go wild and free
Tastebuds go wild and free
These lesser alliums are a tasty alternative.
Revitalising vintage vans
Revitalising vintage vans
Carlene and Michael Duffy, from Australian reality show The Block, have renovated five vintage caravans, each with their own distinctive personality.
How clicks, likes and shares ruined digital news
How clicks, likes and shares ruined digital news
Journalist Ben Smith tells the story of how digital media organisations became addicted to "going viral" in his new book Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go...
Your garden, July 13th
Your garden, July 13th
Don't let winter get in the way of your green thumb. Use this guide to get back out in the garden this coming week.
Honouring the past with kai
Honouring the past with kai
Reflecting on Matariki, The Māori New Year stirs conflicting emotions for me as a Pākehā/Māori.
SUBSCRIBER
A leaving and a return
SUBSCRIBER
A leaving and a return
Puaka Matariki’s return calls on us to reach out and connect, writes Arihia Latham (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha).
1
2
3
next ›
last »
