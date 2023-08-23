Life & Style

Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
4
Saturday,
Sat,
26
August
Aug
2023
News Tips and Trends
Sydney pharmacist reveals you’re using hangover cure wrong
No one likes a hangover.
SUBSCRIBER
A touch of brass
SUBSCRIBER
A touch of brass
Classic and and contemporary elements are combined in a new kitchen. Kim Dungey reports.
Leaving the rat race for ‘Dobo’
Leaving the rat race for ‘Dobo’
Lisa Scott leaves her Purakaunui rat mansion and heads up Mt Dobson for a winter adventure.
A place of concentrated beauty
A place of concentrated beauty
A watery wander full of wonder is just minutes from town.
Dunedin well represented at Fashion Week
Dunedin well represented at Fashion Week
Josie Steenhart takes a look at Dunedin’s graduate fashion takeover at New Zealand Fashion Week.
Blue supermoon set for Thursday
Blue supermoon set for Thursday
This month’s second full moon occurs at 1.35pm on Thursday, August 31.
Your garden, August 25th
Your garden, August 25th
Sick of work? Reward yourself with the toil of gardening. Check out this guide for all the information you need to create vegetables just as healthy and well balanced as you are.
SUBSCRIBER
Study ranks the best (and worst) muesli bars in NZ
SUBSCRIBER
Study ranks the best (and worst) muesli bars in NZ
Making good decisions at the supermarket when buying treats for you or your children’s lunch boxes has just become easier as a result of a new Dunedin study.
Mini maximum
Mini maximum
It sounded like a cracking adventure, and it was. Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery joined a Mini rally to Haast only to be saved by a raw egg.
Wondrous journey underground
Wondrous journey underground
See stalactites and stalagmites, listen to the sound of rushing waterfalls and discover how glowworms produce their signature light on a tour of this fascinating cave in the Waitomo District.
Standard roses take old favourite to new heights
Standard roses take old favourite to new heights
Standard roses need to be staked and kept well pruned to avoid being broken by the wind.
SUBSCRIBER
Planning ahead for autumn
SUBSCRIBER
Planning ahead for autumn
To grow the most beautiful chrissies you need to start now, Gillian Vine writes.
Running rings around all the other planets
Running rings around all the other planets
Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun.
Native mistletoe a rare delight
Native mistletoe a rare delight
It is the best time of year to spot some of our special plants.
Time flies when you’re a left-alone mum
Time flies when you’re a left-alone mum
For the first time in years, Eva Wiseman had a week to herself. Time to have an affair, write a great novel, eat all the best biscuits.
National medals for ice cream makers
National medals for ice cream makers
Queenstown and Wānaka ice cream makers have hit the medals at the national Ice Cream and Gelato Awards.
Labour of love
Labour of love
In the past, Thai kitchens were outdoors, placed more than a few steps away from the main living quarters.
Giving a glow-up to weeknight stalwarts
Giving a glow-up to weeknight stalwarts
This winter especially is a time to get extra creative using our humble ingredients that are more affordable and always available in our shops.
SUBSCRIBER
Thumbprint cookies
SUBSCRIBER
Thumbprint cookies
These are great little cookies that are quick and easy to make.
SUBSCRIBER
Honourable mentions
SUBSCRIBER
Honourable mentions
Mark Henderson reviews the best of the rest.
