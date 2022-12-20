City with a wealth to savour

Busy Hanoi, Vietnam. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Vietnam’s capital city, Hanoi, dates back more than 1000 years. Over that time, it has absorbed culinary ideas and techniques from the French, the Chinese and its Asian neighbours. The result is a uniquely intoxicating blend, featuring both noodles and baguettes, that draws diners from around the world, as this edited extract from Eat Vietnam shows.

Both a province and a city, Vietnam’s political and cultural capital celebrated its thousand-year anniversary in 2010. And as long as there have been people living in Hanoi, there have been cooks serving up delicious food to keep the locals warm in winter and cool in summer.

Hanoi specialties

Banh cuon Banh cuon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Thin, steamed rice-flour crepes stuffed with minced pork and wood-ear mushrooms, and topped with fried shallots. The nuoc cham dipping sauce sometimes contains a drop of ca cuong, an essence based on water-beetle pheromones.

Banh tom

Fried sweet potato fritters topped with a small prawn, usually served with lettuce and fresh herbs for wrapping, and a nuoc cham dipping sauce.

Bun bo nam bo

The name means southern-style beef noodles, but this combination of marinated strips of beef with fresh herbs, cucumber, peanuts, bean sprouts and noodles has become a Hanoi specialty, and is almost impossible to find in the south. It evolved after 1954 when hundreds of southerners migrated north to answer Ho Chi Minh’s call to support the Viet Cong.

Bun cha

For this interactive dish, you add fresh vermicelli noodles, herbs and lettuce to a small bowl of pork patties, sliced grilled pork belly, green papaya and carrot, all swimming in a warm nuoc mam-based sauce. You can also use a separate small bowl to create different combinations of the ingredients.

The capital offers a huge variety of speciality dishes to discover and enjoy. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A love-or-hate Hanoi specialty, this is usually a platter of bite-sized items that are dipped in mam tom, a pungent purple paste made from fermented prawns. The most common dippy-bits are pieces of fried tofu, slices of boiled pork, cha muc (squid cake) or cha com (patties of pork and young green rice), as well as cucumber, fresh herbs and vermicelli noodles. The platter sometimes includes spring rolls and stuffed pork intestine, too.

Bun rieu

A rice-noodle soup with a sweet, sour and savoury tomato broth, usually featuring vermicelli noodles, crab, tofu, shredded rau muong (morning glory or water spinach) and squares of congealed pig’s blood jelly (huyet). You can also find bun rieu ca (with fish) and bun rieu oc (with snails).

Bun thang

A chicken and rice-noodle soup, traditionally made on the fourth day of Tet using leftovers from the celebrations. All the ingredients are finely sliced, making it a bit finicky to prepare. The clear broth, made with chicken, pork and dried shrimp, is filled with vermicelli noodles and topped with chicken, cha lua (pork sausage), omelette, shiitake mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Cha ca la vong

Fish with turmeric, dill and rice noodles, cooked in a tiny pan atop a burner in the middle of your table.

Pho cuon

The literal translation is "rolled" pho: uncut sheets of pho noodles, wrapped around slices of beef and pho herbs, and dipped into nuoc cham sauce. Beef pho is usually flavoured with dried spices such as cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom, and coriander. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Pho

Hanoi-style pho broth should be clear (with a thin layer of oil on top to give it a silky feel) and so full of flavour that nothing needs to be added; it tends to be saltier and more gingery than in other parts of the country. The pho here is usually served with small dishes of bean sprouts, lime wedges and chopped chilli, and the noodles are cut slightly fatter than in the south. Beef pho is the most common in Hanoi, but you can also track down chicken and vegetarian versions.

Bun cha Obama

In May 2016, during filming of his Parts Unknown foodie travel show, the late chef Anthony Bourdain sat down with Barack Obama to share a simple meal of bun cha and beers at Hanoi’s Bun cha Huong Lien. The event became an international sensation, propelling this unassuming noodle joint to dizzying heights of fame and making bun cha just as famous a Hanoian dish as pho. You don’t have to visit Bun cha Huong Lien to eat awesome noodles in Hanoi — but if you do, you’ll find the table, chairs and plates used by their famous patrons preserved in a glass cabinet. You’ll also find "combo Obama" on the menu: a serving of bun cha, a seafood spring roll and a Hanoi beer, which will set you back the equivalent of about $US3.50 ($NZ5.50).

The book

Lonely Planet’s Eat Vietnam, $29.99 RRP.