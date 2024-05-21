Finding that mountain high

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It's 8am on a Saturday when I find myself swinging a heavy suitcase into the boot of a 4WD hire car and eagerly plugging "Katoomba" into Google Maps. Named for an Aboriginal term meaning "place of many waterfalls", Katoomba is the first stop on a weekend roadie into the Blue Mountains that starts and finishes in Australia’s Harbour City.
Your guide to a weekend roadie in the Blue Mountains
Day one: Sightseeing and luxury camping
Get cracking early to get a jump on Sydneysiders heading west for the weekend on the Great Western Highway. Tourism in the Blue Mountains dates back to the late 1800s and still booms today. After driving for 90 minutes, take the turn-off to Katoomba, the main township of the region, to see the tawny peaks of the Three Sisters. Best viewed from the Echo Point escarpment, the sandstone pillars give way to the Jamison Valley, a forested canyon that stretches out for miles before surging upwards to form flat-top ranges like Korowal (Mount Solitary).
Go to the visitor centre at Echo Point for information about what to see and do in the region, as well as detailed maps of short and multi-day walks. Then hop in the car for Scenic World. Grab a ticket for the Scenic Skyway, an aerial cable car that travels between clifftops and takes in views of the ancient forest below. Or ride the cableway or railway down to the valley floor. To schedule a time that suits you, dodge long queues and avoid missing out entirely, book your ticket online before you go.
Less than 10km down the road in Medlow Bath is the Hydro Majestic Hotel, a historic resort constructed on the edge of a steep cliff face with dazzling mountain views. Grab a gourmet pizza and a glass of shiraz from the Boiler House restaurant or head to the Wintergarden restaurant for Hydro’s famous high tea. From here, further indulge your inner history nerd by booking the 45-minute walking tour of the heritage hotel.
Evening
Designers of luxe bush camp Chalets at Blackheath have perfected the art of the private mountain chalet, so expect no shortage of indulgent details during your stay. For a relaxed dinner in an outdoor bush setting, pre-order the resort’s barbecue platter and dine on your private balcony with nothing but whispering grass trees and wandering magpies for company. Watch the sky transition from azure blue to smoky mauve to iridescent black seated on your front deck recliner. Head indoors to rug up and light the log fire (prepped and ready to go from zero to full flame in just a few seconds). Or fill up the tub and settle into soft peaks of frothy bubbles with a premixed negroni from the minibar.
Day two: Adventure hiking and wine tasting
Morning
Starting at Evans Lookout, the popular weekend trail weaves its way down into a river-filled canyon. Over three hours, expect eucalyptus forest and overhanging cliffs to morph into lush fern forest fed by exuberant waterfalls and ankle-deep waterholes. See red yabbies (freshwater crayfish) feeding in rock pools and subaquatic lizards known as eastern water dragons sunning themselves on the forest floor.
Afternoon
Evening
Spend your last night in Blackheath in your timber, clay cabin soaking up more of the natural wilderness and nibbling on the Chalet’s fresh goat cheese platter served with a blood orange and whisky jelly and McLaren Vale Vineyard Honey. Alternatively, drive to Ates on Govetts Leap Rd for alpine village dining, styled on Middle Eastern flavours, straight from the restaurant’s wood-fired oven. Blaq restaurant, in Blackheath’s Kyah Hotel, is another firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. Offering a menu of small, large, charred and grilled dishes, the restaurant has an award-winning wine list showcasing the best of New South Wales. Advance bookings are recommended.
Blue Mountains
Getting there: Air New Zealand flies direct from Auckland to Sydney. Pick up a rental car from Sydney airport or from the city centre.
Online: visitbluemountains.com.au