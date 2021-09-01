1116 new cases, four deaths in NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. File photo

New South Wales has reported 1116 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and four deaths.

The entire state is locked down and a police blitz is under way to enforce tough regulations and increased fines as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain of the virus.

The four women who died in the 24 hours until 8pm on Tuesday were in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, were not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

"September is the month when we're asking everybody to get ready," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

"Get vaccinated if you're an individual. If you're a business, start dusting off your Covid-safety plan. Make sure your employees are vaccinated so we can get back to life at 70 percent double-dose vaccination."

Ms Berejiklian said NSW residents could enjoy international travel from 80 percent double-dose vaccination, predicted for November.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is reportedly working on an economic recovery plan with the private sector to boost economic activity when vaccination targets are reached.

Elsewhere, Local Government NSW President Linda Scott and Canterbury Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour say the premier rejected a request on behalf of mayors in 12 Covid-19-impacted local government Covid hotspots to meet and discuss the impacts of lockdown.

Mr Asfour said it was a "royal snub" to the more than two million people the mayors represented.

"[The premier] might not want to hear the concerns we are hearing every day," Mr Asfour told reporters on Wednesday.

"Phone calls and emails, people crying on the phone, not knowing what they are going to be doing next with their businesses crumbling, with people out of work, with people in lockdown, mental health issues, with people not having any social connectivity to their family and loved ones."

Meanwhile, a parenting advocacy group is urging the federal government to prioritise vaccination for early educators with nearly 1000 children aged under nine testing positive for Covid in NSW in the past week while 1700 children under five have Covid nationally.

The Parenthood Executive Director Georgie Dent says there are now 176 early learning services closed nationally.

"Early childhood educators are essential frontline workers. "They do not have the luxury of working from home," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of returning Australians allowed to fly in to Sydney Airport each week will be halved to 750 to allow health staff to be diverted back to the state's hospital system.

Once the state reaches 70 per cent double-dose vaccination - expected around mid-October - the premier hopes to rapidly scale up international arrivals and consider home quarantine options.