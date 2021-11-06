1268 new cases, seven deaths in Victoria

Victoria has recorded 1268 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and seven more people have died, as punters ready themselves for the final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival.

The health department confirmed on Saturday the state is now managing 16,662 active cases.

There are 651 Victorians in hospital, 106 of whom are in intensive care, including 70 on a ventilator. The seven-day average is now at 667.

Another 65,410 tests were processed on Friday and 15,058 vaccines administered at state-run hubs.

About 82 percent of people aged over 12 are fully vaccinated.

The latest figures come as Stakes Day heads to the starting gate in Melbourne, after two COVID-19 cases were linked to Tuesday's racing.

The Victoria Racing Club confirmed on Friday a contractor and patron who were at Flemington Racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both cases are fully vaccinated and not linked to each other.

The affected venues have been deep-cleaned and will be ready for Saturday's Stakes Day, where a crowd of up to 10,000 are expected to gather for the final day of the carnival.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the cases showed Victoria's vaccinated economy system was working and punters should be confident Saturday's meeting will be "safe".

Meanwhile, Victoria's struggling health system will receive $307 million to free up capacity in hospitals and ambulances amid a surge in demand.

The health department is under pressure to release the total number of patients in ICU after it was revealed only infectious patients are being reported in the daily virus numbers.

New South Wales

NSW has added 270 new locally acquired infections to its COVID-19 caseload, while a further three deaths have been recorded.

Some 270 patients with the virus also remain in the state's hospitals, 55 of them in ICU.

Health officials say there were more than 72,000 COVID-19 tests conducted statewide in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Almost 94 per cent of people aged 16 or over have so far received one vaccine dose and 89.4 per cent are fully immunised.