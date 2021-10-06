1420 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in Victoria

Protesters march through Melbourne after the state government announced a construction shutdown last month. Photo: Getty

Victoria has reported 1420 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths as a major union prepares to expel members who participated in violent protests outside its Melbourne office.

The health department on Wednesday confirmed the latest cases and deaths, the most fatalities of the current outbreak, which brings the toll to 68.

It follows Victoria's national daily case record of 1763 on Tuesday, and is the seventh straight day the state has reported four-figure infections.

There are now 14,410 active cases in the state.

More than 71,000 Victorians were tested for the virus in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, while 36,542 vaccinations were administered at state-run sites.

The latest figures come as cases linked to a "superspreader" event outside Melbourne's Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) office grow.

Seven infections are now linked to the CFMEU headquarters protest on September 20 when demonstrators threw bottles at union officials and smashed the office's door down in protest at mandatory vaccinations and other construction industry restrictions.

Victorian CFMEU boss John Setka said dozens of families and children had been affected, and officials were reviewing footage to identify members.

"They'll be fronting the executive of the union and they'll have to answer for their actions," he told Nine's Today on Wednesday.

"In some of the cases, in some of the footage that I've seen, they'll probably be expelled from the union.

"We're not going to tolerate behaviour like that. Not against union members' property ... and then on top of that starting a superspreader, I mean it's just absolutely unforgivable."

The construction industry in Melbourne and other locked-down areas restarted on Tuesday, with workers required to have had their first jab and strict conditions such as workforce caps and on-site Covid marshals.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Victoria's Latrobe Valley region eased overnight as Shepparton, Moorabool and Mitchell Shires remain in lockdown.