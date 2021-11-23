Tuesday, 23 November 2021

19 Covid deaths, 827 new cases in Victoria

    Victoria has recorded another 19 deaths from Covid-19 and 827 new cases, while the state still hasn't officially hit its 90 percent full vaccination milestone.

    There are 9420 active coronavirus cases in the state and 303 patients in hospital, lowering the seven-day average to 318.

    Fourty-four people in intensive care are actively infected and 53 have been cleared, with 23 of those on a ventilator.

    The latest deaths take the state's toll from the pandemic to 1299.

    Health officials say virus testers processed 48,427 results on Monday, while 5464 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

    More than 89 percent of Victorians aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated.

    The Victorian government eased a raft of restrictions on Friday, having expected to reach the 90 percent vaccination target at the weekend.

    Meanwhile, Victorians are rushing to visit family and friends in South Australia after it opened the border on Tuesday to fully vaccinated people from Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT.

    AAP

     

