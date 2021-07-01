24 new Covid cases in NSW, two in Queensland

The number of cases in the latest Sydney outbreak is nearing 200. Photo: Getty

New South Wales has recorded 24 new local Covid-19 cases as Premier Gladys Berejiklian admits the virus is "continuing to circulate" in the community, despite a 14-day lockdown.

The 24 new local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday came from almost 60,000 tests and included a student nurse - revealed on Wednesday - who worked at Fairfield and Royal North Shore hospitals in Sydney.

Another nurse at RNS - a close friend of the student nurse - has also been diagnosed with the virus, affecting several wards.

Ms Berejiklian said 12 of the 24 reported cases were out in the community while infectious, which was concerning.

"People going about their business, shopping and interacting with others is causing the virus to continue to circulate," she said.

"In too many examples, we are seeing workers who are leaving the house with symptoms or going to work and then inadvertently as they are going about shopping or other activity, they are passing it onto others."

Ms Berejiklian also announced that mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs would be established in Wollongong and Macquarie Fields as well as another clinic in Sydney's CBD, while another hub in the Hunter regions was already underway.

It's hoped the new hubs will boost the number of jabs administered to 200,000 a week and enable authorities to dramatically ramp up vaccinations once supply increases.

The Bondi cluster at the centre of Sydney's outbreak now numbers 175 and the total number of cases since the outbreak began on June 16 now stands at 195.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday revealed an unvaccinated 24-year-old student nurse who worked at RNS and Fairfield hospitals had the virus, sending more than 100 patients and staff into isolation.

She worked for five days while potentially infectious, while one of her household contacts had also tested virus-positive.

Dr Chant on Thursday confirmed a second nurse had caught the virus and had been working in several wards at RNS, raising concerns that Covid-19 transmission may have occurred in the hospital.

Meanwhile, NSW Health has apologised to Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello for giving him incorrect advice about his exposure to a Covid-19 positive cabinet colleague and sending him back into isolation.

Mr Dominello was mistakenly told he no longer needed to quarantine after being in contact with Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week after dining at a Paddington pizzeria.

However, they backtracked late on Wednesday and determined Mr Dominello was a close contact and needed to isolate for the full 14 days.

NSW Health has also issued health alerts for numerous bus and train routes as well as more than 20 venues in Sydney's east, south and west.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said healthcare and front line workers should avoid using public transport for the time being.

Two cases in Queensland

There are two new cases in Queensland, where a lockdown is still set to end on Friday night.

Millions of people in southeast Queensland, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island are in lockdown on Thursday amid five separate virus outbreaks, including three involving the more contagious Delta strain.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says one of the new cases is linked to the Portuguese club cluster, while the other is a Qatar Airways check-in desk worker at Brisbane Airport.

The discovery of two new local cases, after more than 28,000 tests, is encouraging news for Queenslanders hoping the lockdown will end at 6pm on Friday, as originally scheduled.

"We've still got another 24 hours to go to see what happens over the next 24 hours, and we'll update you tomorrow in relation to whether or not we can leave that lockdown," the premier said.

"But like I said, it is very, very encouraging for us, at this stage."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the Qatar Airways worker had been symptomatic since Sunday, meaning she'd been infectious in the community since last Friday.

The woman in her 30s lives with another person, who is also being tested.

The worker visited an Officeworks in North Lakes, a Coles supermarket at Murrumba Downs and was a regular at Anytime Fitness in Griffin.

Dr Young said the woman likely contracted the virus at the airport, where she was checking in passengers while being exposed to flight crew members.

"We don't always know which of them are positive, which is why I really and truly insist people must wear masks at the international airport, and our domestic airports, that is really critical," she said.

While she is confident about each of the state's Covid incidents individually, Dr Young said managing all of them simultaneously "is a lot" and "we'll just have to see how we go".

As well as the Portuguese club cluster, the airport worker and a hospital receptionist, the state is managing the case of a worker who returned from an NT mine and potential contacts of a Virgin crew member onboard several flights while infectious.

Queensland also recorded two cases acquired overseas amid calls for a dramatic reduction in the number of overseas arrivals putting strain on it's hotel quarantine system.