283 new cases in NSW; some pupils given jabs

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28. Photo: Getty Images

New South Wales has reported 283 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, at least 106 of which were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

An unvaccinated northern Sydney woman in her 90s has also died, taking the death toll from the current outbreak to 29.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday also announced that the Tamworth area will join the NSW Hunter and Armidale regions in snap lockdown.

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28 as health authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta strain.

Of the 283 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, 64 were in the community while infectious and 42 were partly in the community while infectious. Some 71 cases are under investigation.

Kingswood Public School will be closed on Monday for cleaning after a member of the school community tested positive for Covid-19. All staff and students have been asked to self-isolate until they receive further advice.

Meanwhile, thousands of year 12 pupils from eight coronavirus-hit council areas in western and southwestern Sydney will this week get a Pfizer vaccine jab.

Starting on Monday, the mass vaccination push will take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park until the 24,000 pupils are vaccinated.

NSW Health vaccinated almost 2000 supermarket and food distribution workers with AstraZeneca on a day it dubbed "Super Sunday" at the vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

A dozen suburbs in the Penrith local government are now subject to tougher lockdown rules as Covid-19 continues its spread.

Residents in the western Sydney area will be living under the same restrictions that apply to eight other local government areas in the Covid hotspots.

Overnight NSW Health issued alerts for dozens of Covid exposure sites, including five venues in Tamworth in the New England region.

Meanwhile, Ms Berejiklian is copping friendly fire over the decision to make vaccinations mandatory for tradies and construction workers.

Backbencher Tanya Davies, whose western Sydney electorate takes in those living with tightened restrictions, issued a statement on Monday objecting to the "no jab, no job" rule introduced on the weekend for her constituents who are tradies.

Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope has also admitted that Services NSW has been swamped by applications from businesses requesting emergency financial help.

There are 67 Covid-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with 29 ventilated.