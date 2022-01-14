50.7degC - Australia equals hottest day on record

The town of Onslow on Western Australia's northwest coast has recorded the nation's equal highest temperature during a sweltering day for the Pilbara.

Onslow reached 50.7C just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time), according to the Bureau of Meteorology, matching the previous record set in the outback South Australian town of Oodnadatta in 1960.

It was one of three stations in the Pilbara region to exceed the 50C mark, with Mardie and Roebourne Airport both reaching 50.5C.

Mardie had been home to WA's previous heat record when it reached the same temperature in February 1998.

Karratha, also on WA's northwest coast, reached 48.4C to exceed its previous high of 48.2C.

The scorching heat is expected to somewhat ease in Roebourne and Karratha on Friday, but another 49C day is forecast further down the coast in Onslow.

Temperatures were also well into the 40s in parts of the Goldfields and Gascoyne regions, while Perth enjoyed a mild 27C day.

A severe weather warning has meanwhile been issued for people in parts of the far-north Kimberley region, including Kununurra and Wyndham.

The bureau said a deep tropical low was set to move across the border from the Northern Territory, bringing heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

Damaging wind gusts up to 100km/h are anticipated from Thursday afternoon.

AUSTRALIA'S HEAT RECORDS

* 50.7C - Oodnadatta Airport SA, January 2 1960

Onslow Airport WA, January 13 2021

* 50.5C - Mardie WA, February 19 1998

Mardie WA, January 13 2021

Roebourne Airport WA, January 13 2021

* 50.3C - Oodnadatta Airport SA, January 3 1960