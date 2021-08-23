818 new cases, three deaths in New South Wales

A staff member stands at the entrance of a Covid-19 clinic in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

New South Wales has reported 818 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and three disease-related deaths.

A night-time curfew has come into effect for people living in Sydney's 12 local government areas where the virus is surging and a raft of new public health rules are in place, including the requirement for everyone in NSW to wear masks outside their homes unless exercising.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a record 738,000 people got vaccinated last week - a record for the state.

"An outstanding result. I want to thank everybody for coming forward. We are up to 5.9 million jabs in NSW," she said.

"I set a target of six million by the end of the month. We will be at least one week ahead of schedule," the premier said on Monday.

The three new deaths include a man in his 80s from southwest Sydney who died at Liverpool Hospital, a man in his 80s from Newcastle who died at John Hunter Hospital, and a woman in her 80s from southwest Sydney who died at Campbelltown Hospital.

Of the new locally acquired cases, 120 are linked to a known case or cluster - 94 are household contacts and 26 are close contacts - and the source of infection for 698 cases is under investigation.

Just 47 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period while 57 were in isolation for part or all of their infectious period.

The isolation status of 714 cases remains under investigation.

There have been 74 Covid-related deaths since 16 June.

Over the weekend there was a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases with more than 800 new infections recorded on both days.

Authorities are concerned that more than 200 children aged nine and under - who cannot yet be vaccinated - were among those diagnosed on the weekend.

Meanwhile, police issued 31 fines after raiding an illegal church service in the hotspot area of Blacktown in Sydney's west.

Police said about 60 adults and children were inside the Christ Embassy Sydney church on Sunday evening and there was no QR code at the entrance.

Police fined 30 adults $1000 each, while the church copped a $5000 penalty.

All of NSW is in lockdown and police have ramped up enforcement of restrictions as authorities battle to contain the spread of the Delta strain.

Lockdown settings will remain in place in regional NSW until at least August 28 and in Greater Sydney until at least September 30.