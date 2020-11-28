Saturday, 28 November 2020

Arrest stopped Queensland terror attack: Police

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Aerial view of Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia - stock photo Getty Images
    The city of Bundaberg was on Saturday identified as the target of the attack. Photo: Getty Images
    Regional Queensland was to have been the setting for a terrorist attack, say police who have charged a man with making preparations for violent extremism.

    The city of Bundaberg was on Saturday identified as the target of the attack.

    Police charged a 29-year-old man on Friday with preparing or planning terrorist acts.

    He had planned a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and sought firearms training, police say.

    The man's property was searched after he reportedly made threats to a member of the public.

    Officers allegedly found electronic devices containing information "indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism".

    "The decision to charge this man was made to prevent a terrorist attack in Australia and to protect the community," Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said.

    If found guilty of the charges, the man faces a penalty of up to life imprisonment.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter