Arrest stopped Queensland terror attack: Police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The city of Bundaberg was on Saturday identified as the target of the attack.
Police charged a 29-year-old man on Friday with preparing or planning terrorist acts.
He had planned a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and sought firearms training, police say.
The man's property was searched after he reportedly made threats to a member of the public.
Officers allegedly found electronic devices containing information "indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism".
"The decision to charge this man was made to prevent a terrorist attack in Australia and to protect the community," Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said.
If found guilty of the charges, the man faces a penalty of up to life imprisonment.